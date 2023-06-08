Terra Early Learning Unveils Sustainability-Focused Day Care Centre with a Progressive Educational Approach
Opening this fall, Terra Early Learning is a first-of-its-kind early learning centre, with a curriculum grounded in sustainability and overall school culture firmly established on a foundation of sustainable development. With the goal of making sustainability a mindful practice within a generation, Terra Early Learning is changing the nature of early childhood education, and registration is now open.
Richmond, Canada, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Accepting Applications
Building a beautiful future isn’t out of reach, especially when sustainability leaders are created in the classroom. Terra Early Learning, a brand new early learning centre located in Richmond, BC, is now accepting applications. With their doors opening this fall, they’ll be ready to welcome children through doors that are unlike any other daycare. At Terra, everything they do begins and ends with sustainability; their education for sustainability is a unique and transformative educational experience for children, emphasizing how no matter what your age is, you can contribute positively to the future of the world.
Education at Terra Early Learning goes beyond the confines of traditional classroom walls, instead stepping outside and placing emphasis on the creation of environmentally conscious habits and values. Inside, their natural building style is designed to encourage a love for sustainable practices and inquiry.
Featuring expansive outdoor spaces that serve as open extensions of the classrooms, children can engage with nature, experiment, and develop a deep connection with the environment. In addition to sustainable development education, Terra Early Learning incorporates outdoor learning, Montessori, and inquiry-based education to foster holistic growth and development.
Connie Merai, Terra Early Learning’s Director of Operations, speaks to their future-forward approach to educating children, stating:
“Every child is unique in their own way, and it’s our hope to make a meaningful difference in our students’ lives. Educating children in their early years about sustainability is crucial to their understanding of why taking care of their world is important. Not only is it essential to care for their environment, children must also learn how to care for their well-being, their community, and their world collectively.”
To learn more about Terra Early Learning, book a virtual tour, or secure a spot for your child (children), visit www.terraearlylearning.com.
Contact
Terra Early Learning SocietyContact
Connie Merai
604-256-6522
www.terraearlylearning.com
