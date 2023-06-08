SMC Corporation Presents at the Industrial Energy Technology Conference (IETC) in Houston, TX on June 22, 2023

After a three-year hiatus, the 2023 IETC workshop and conference will return to an in-person event on June 20-22 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, 2001 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056. The IETC is hosted by the Energy Systems Laboratory at Texas A&M University, the Texas State Energy Conservation Office, and the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.