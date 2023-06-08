SMC Corporation Presents at the Industrial Energy Technology Conference (IETC) in Houston, TX on June 22, 2023
After a three-year hiatus, the 2023 IETC workshop and conference will return to an in-person event on June 20-22 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, 2001 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056. The IETC is hosted by the Energy Systems Laboratory at Texas A&M University, the Texas State Energy Conservation Office, and the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.
Noblesville, IN, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This is a one-of-a kind conference featuring topics important to industrial energy managers, utility experts, government program managers, vendors, and others. It highlights the latest technologies and expertise on smart manufacturing, corporate energy management, energy opportunity analysis, as well as case studies of successful and real-world industrial efficiency projects.
SMC Corporation of America’s Jon Jensen (Industry Projects Manager, Energy), Nathan Eisel (National Product Development Manager), and Sahith Raaghav Sanike (Energy Engineer) will be presenting their white paper on “Smart and Sustainable Monitoring Solutions for Pneumatically Driven Machines,” for the future of the factory today. Their presentation will be delivered at Session 9 – Effective Monitoring Leads to Smart & Sustainable Manufacturing scheduled for Thursday, June 22, beginning at 8:25am CDT.
“As the world’s leader in pneumatics and factory automation, SMC Corporation is fully committed to the core values of sustainability, support, and automation which are inclusive of minimizing waste, reducing departmental resources and expenses for product development and production. SMC has implemented a number of initiatives that complement these goals, including updating our Business Continuity Plan. Our latest smart component, the Air Management System or AMS is a fine example of our corporate culture in product and technological form,” says Jon Jensen.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
SMC Corporation of America’s Jon Jensen (Industry Projects Manager, Energy), Nathan Eisel (National Product Development Manager), and Sahith Raaghav Sanike (Energy Engineer) will be presenting their white paper on “Smart and Sustainable Monitoring Solutions for Pneumatically Driven Machines,” for the future of the factory today. Their presentation will be delivered at Session 9 – Effective Monitoring Leads to Smart & Sustainable Manufacturing scheduled for Thursday, June 22, beginning at 8:25am CDT.
“As the world’s leader in pneumatics and factory automation, SMC Corporation is fully committed to the core values of sustainability, support, and automation which are inclusive of minimizing waste, reducing departmental resources and expenses for product development and production. SMC has implemented a number of initiatives that complement these goals, including updating our Business Continuity Plan. Our latest smart component, the Air Management System or AMS is a fine example of our corporate culture in product and technological form,” says Jon Jensen.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories