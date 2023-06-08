Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Electromagnetic Industries LLP and Olympic Controls Corporation
West Lafayette, IN, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between Electromagnetic Industries LLP and Olympic Controls Corporation. The reason for targeting was strategic expansion.
The seller, Electromagnetic Industries LLP (founded in 2003), manufactures components used in switchgear and motor controllers. They are known for their preeminent products and lightning-quick turnaround times.
The buyer, Olympic Controls Corporation (OCC), is a multigenerational family legacy in manufacturing superiority. Within the vast 20,000-square-foot full-service facility, they harness over 50 years of premier design quality and individualized development services.
The synergies between the two parties were apparent from the start, and the outfits complemented each other perfectly. This made for a smooth transition process from start to finish.
Benchmark International established a large pool of buyers with multiple offers. This ultimately resulted in a proposal that the sellers could accept. With the trust and rapport forged and supported by Benchmark International during the due diligence period, the sellers were confident that the buyers would foster their future objectives. It was inevitably paving a path to a conclusion for both parties.
“This deal was a great example of the perfect strategic fit. It’s always incredible to see high levels of motivation and excitement from both sides of a transaction up until and through closing. It was a pleasure to work with both the buyer and the seller, and we wish them nothing but the best moving forward.” -Transaction Associate Haden Buckman, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
