Justice Tax Bowls for Charity
Justice Tax, LLC held a bowling tournament to raise money for an employee-chosen charity: Special Olympics.
Jacksonville, FL, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On May 19, 2023, Justice Tax, LLC held a bowling contest. What was the prize? The winning team got to choose which charity the company would make a sizable donation to.
Employees were assigned to the Blue Team or the Red Team. The company added up the scores from every player in each team to find out which team hit the most pins. The Red Team won by just 65 points and chose Special Olympics as the recipient of the donation.
“It’s really important that we take a moment to release stress from working long nights to meet deadlines,” Audrey Keith-Horton, head of the Justice Tax Employee Committee, stated. “So, when we were brainstorming ways to raise funds for charity, we realized we could use this as an opportunity to blow off some steam too. Bowling was the perfect choice, and I’m so happy the winning team chose Special Olympics. I couldn’t think of a better cause!”
About Special Olympics
Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.
About Justice Tax, LLC
Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and our predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don’t fight the IRS alone – call today at 888-545-6007.
Contact
Justice Tax, LLC
Audrey Keith-Horton
904-456-0456
www.justice.tax
Audrey Keith-Horton
904-456-0456
www.justice.tax
