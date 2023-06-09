Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Brookshire Learning Center and Early Bird Education Group
West Lafayette, IN, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Brookshire Learning Center, is an early childhood development institution that prepares children for learning in an engaging and secure atmosphere. Their numerous premier award-winning facilities stretching across Indiana, support the needs of families in local communities by superseding conventional daycare options.
The buyer, Early Bird Education Group, was formed by its triumvirate of partners to promote the progress of early childhood education. They continue to partner with other apex, early childcare establishments to empower their educators with ancillary resources. The staff colludes with families to provide the most efficacious results for their children. Early Bird now has 14 locations spanning Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.
“This new partnership with Scott through Brookshire Learning Center is an exciting opportunity and pivotal moment for the fast-growing Early Bird Education Group platform. Brookshire represents over 50 years of excellence in Lafayette, Indiana, and it provides us with a perfect entry point into an attractive, adjacent market. We are confident that Scott’s experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for developing talent will take Early Bird to the next level.“ - Founder Charles Kim, Early Bird Education Group
“Brookshire built an incredible, caring learning center that quickly caught the attention of a few strategic buyers. Early Bird Education Group rose to the top because of its sterling reputation of providing exceptional education opportunities in all of its locations. This addition will add to their already expansive footprint.” – Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
