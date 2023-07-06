YoloLiv Launches Its Own Network Bonding - Make Your Livestreams Unbreakable
Hangzhou, China, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- YoloLiv, a provider of innovative livestreaming solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its network bonding feature.
In today's fast-paced digital world, livestreaming has become an essential tool for content creators, businesses, and individuals to engage with their audiences in real time. However, unreliable internet connections and bandwidth limitations often pose significant challenges, leading to frustrating interruptions and poor streaming quality.
What is YoloLiv Network Bonding
Recognizing the need for a reliable and stable livestreaming solution, YoloLiv has developed its own network bonding technology. It can aggregate multiple communication links including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB dongle. This will increase the reliability and bandwidth of live streams, ensuring that even in challenging network conditions and remote locations.
How Does Network Bonding Work
Imagine a typical internet connection as a one-lane road. Along with dozens of other drivers, you're headed to your destination. Traffic starts building up quickly, and you slow down. However, adding more lanes to a road is like adding multiple internet connections. You can switch lanes if one lane is blocked, and continue on to your destination.
How to use YoloLiv Network Bonding
YoloLiv Network Bonding service is a built-in service on YoloBox Pro and Mini. No extra device required.
If you have YoloBox Pro/Mini, go to “Account & Settings” > Network Settings > “Network Aggregation”, and enable this option. Then you can easily bond all available networks.
"YoloLiv has always been committed to empowering content creators and livestreamers," said Frank Zhu, head of YoloLiv, "With our new network bonding feature, we're providing this solution that eliminates the frustrations of unreliable livestreaming connections."
About YoloLiv
YoloLiv is a tech startup in the realm of live streaming and content creation, focusing on the development of advanced hardware and software solutions. Their flagship product suite, encompassing YoloBox, Instream, and YoloCast, exemplifies their commitment to innovation. Adhering to a mission of to make pro-video accessible, YoloLiv designs next-generation live streaming tools aimed at democratizing professional video production.
