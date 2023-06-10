Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball: a Glitzy and Glamorous Affair in Aid of Breast Cancer Equipment for NHS Hospitals

Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) announces the "Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball," a glamorous fundraising event on September 9, 2023, at Manchester's Kimpton Clocktower Hotel. With a "Diamonds" theme, the evening features sensational singer Sam Ryder. Funds raised will acquire breast cancer equipment for NHS hospitals. Join at bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk for a memorable night of support.