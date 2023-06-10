Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball: a Glitzy and Glamorous Affair in Aid of Breast Cancer Equipment for NHS Hospitals
Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) announces the "Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball," a glamorous fundraising event on September 9, 2023, at Manchester's Kimpton Clocktower Hotel. With a "Diamonds" theme, the evening features sensational singer Sam Ryder. Funds raised will acquire breast cancer equipment for NHS hospitals. Join at bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk for a memorable night of support.
Manchester, United Kingdom, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC), a leading charity dedicated to providing breast cancer equipment to NHS hospitals and breast units, is excited to announce the highly anticipated annual fundraising event, the “Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball.” The glamorous affair will be held on September 9, 2023, at the prestigious Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester. This spectacular evening aims to raise funds for the acquisition of essential breast cancer equipment for NHS hospitals in England and Wales.
In line with the dazzling theme of "Diamonds," the Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball promises an evening of unparalleled glamour and sophistication. From exquisite decor to a top-class entertainment line-up, guests are in for a truly memorable experience.
Taking centre stage as the headline act is the sensational Sam Ryder with a distinctive vocal range and an innate ability to connect with audiences. Sam embarked on a journey that led him to remarkable achievements in the music industry where he gained widespread recognition as a finalist in the prestigious Eurovision competition, showcasing his exceptional talent on an international stage. With his captivating performances and incredible talent, Sam Ryder is set to mesmerize the audience and contribute to the unforgettable atmosphere of the event.
Tickets for the Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball are available for purchase exclusively through the official Boot Out Breast Cancer website at bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk. Don't miss this opportunity to support a worthy cause while enjoying a glamorous evening of entertainment and solidarity.
Boot Out Breast Cancer is a charity organisation dedicated to improving the lives of breast cancer patients by providing state-of-the-art equipment to NHS hospitals. With the goal of enhancing diagnostics, treatment, and patient care, BOBC strives to make a significant impact on the breast cancer landscape. More information about the charity and its initiatives can be found on their official website.
Debbie Dowie, Founder and Chair of Boot Out Breast Cancer, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "The Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball is a momentous occasion for us as we come together to raise vital funds for breast cancer equipment in NHS hospitals. With the support of our community and esteemed guests, we are one step closer to improving the lives of countless individuals affected by breast cancer."
In addition to the captivating entertainment, guests will indulge in a sumptuous three-course meal. The culinary delights will be complemented by midnight street food offerings, ensuring a truly satisfying gastronomic experience throughout the night.
For more information about the Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball, including sponsorship opportunities or event details, please contact Debbie Dowie via email at debbie@bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk or by phone at 07803 253133.
About Boot Out Breast Cancer
Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) is a charitable organization dedicated to providing cutting-edge breast cancer equipment to NHS hospitals in England and Wales. By supporting research, education, and patient care, BOBC aims to make a lasting impact on breast cancer treatment and ultimately eradicate the disease. For more information, please visit bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk.
In line with the dazzling theme of "Diamonds," the Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball promises an evening of unparalleled glamour and sophistication. From exquisite decor to a top-class entertainment line-up, guests are in for a truly memorable experience.
Taking centre stage as the headline act is the sensational Sam Ryder with a distinctive vocal range and an innate ability to connect with audiences. Sam embarked on a journey that led him to remarkable achievements in the music industry where he gained widespread recognition as a finalist in the prestigious Eurovision competition, showcasing his exceptional talent on an international stage. With his captivating performances and incredible talent, Sam Ryder is set to mesmerize the audience and contribute to the unforgettable atmosphere of the event.
Tickets for the Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball are available for purchase exclusively through the official Boot Out Breast Cancer website at bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk. Don't miss this opportunity to support a worthy cause while enjoying a glamorous evening of entertainment and solidarity.
Boot Out Breast Cancer is a charity organisation dedicated to improving the lives of breast cancer patients by providing state-of-the-art equipment to NHS hospitals. With the goal of enhancing diagnostics, treatment, and patient care, BOBC strives to make a significant impact on the breast cancer landscape. More information about the charity and its initiatives can be found on their official website.
Debbie Dowie, Founder and Chair of Boot Out Breast Cancer, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "The Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball is a momentous occasion for us as we come together to raise vital funds for breast cancer equipment in NHS hospitals. With the support of our community and esteemed guests, we are one step closer to improving the lives of countless individuals affected by breast cancer."
In addition to the captivating entertainment, guests will indulge in a sumptuous three-course meal. The culinary delights will be complemented by midnight street food offerings, ensuring a truly satisfying gastronomic experience throughout the night.
For more information about the Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball, including sponsorship opportunities or event details, please contact Debbie Dowie via email at debbie@bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk or by phone at 07803 253133.
About Boot Out Breast Cancer
Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) is a charitable organization dedicated to providing cutting-edge breast cancer equipment to NHS hospitals in England and Wales. By supporting research, education, and patient care, BOBC aims to make a lasting impact on breast cancer treatment and ultimately eradicate the disease. For more information, please visit bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk.
Contact
Boot Out Breast CancerContact
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
Categories