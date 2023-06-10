Christopher Hibma Appointed as Global Director of Videos for Change
New York, NY, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Videos for Change, an initiative of the not-for-profit Human Responsibility Accelerator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Hibma, also known as Topher, as the new Global Director. With his extensive background in the arts, culture, and social impact sectors, Hibma will lead Videos for Change in its mission to cultivate narrative change through original, short-form video content created by young people worldwide. Topher began his leadership at Videos for Change in April.
Hibma brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He is a member of Creative Capital's National Advisory Council, an organization dedicated to investing in artists who shape the future. Hibma is also a member of the Guild of Future Architects, a refuge for individuals working towards an inclusive and prosperous world. As the Founding Chair of Zoukak Theatre's Board of Trustees and a Senior Consultant for Ettijahat-Independent Culture in Beirut, Lebanon, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering artistic development and cultural exchange.
Previously, as the Director of Sundance Institute's Theatre Program, Hibma built one of the world's leading brands and cultivated a diverse roster of international multi-hyphenate artists. His collaborations extended to prestigious organizations such as the Luma Fondation in France, the Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival in Egypt, the Rolex Mentors & Protégés Initiative in Switzerland, the Office of the King Mohammed VI and Dar al-Ma'mun in Morocco, the Kampala International Theatre Festival in Uganda, Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, and the Nairobi Musical Theatre Initiative in Kenya. Hibma's valuable contributions and expertise have also been sought after by The Apollo Theater, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Guthrie Theater, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, IDEO, and others.
The Global Director role is new for Videos for Change as Hibma builds on the legacy of Roya Baghai, Founder of Videos for Change and Co-founder of High Resolves.
"I am thrilled and humbled to join Videos for Change as the new Global Director," said Christopher Hibma. "Our collective commitment to cultivating narrative change through storytelling and social action is necessary and important work. I look forward to leading Videos for Change into its next chapter and scaling up a base of support to ensure we can continue to amplify youth voice.”
"We are thrilled to have Christopher join Videos for Change as the Global Director," said Karen Murphy, CEO at the Human Responsibility Accelerator. "His vast experience in the arts, coupled with his commitment to social impact, will strengthen our mission of empowering young people to create videos that inspire positive change. We believe his leadership will help us create a brighter future.”
About Videos for Change
Videos for Change is an initiative of the not-for-profit Human Responsibility Accelerator, a 501(c)3 organization. The Accelerator serves as the key content curation, creation and distribution hub of the High Resolves Group. The mission of Videos for Change is to cultivate narrative change through original, short-form video content created by young people (aged 13-25) who imagine, create, and share their calls for action. With a vision of young people shattering indifference to create a brighter future, Videos for Change champions diverse viewpoints and encourages global citizenship.
Hibma brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He is a member of Creative Capital's National Advisory Council, an organization dedicated to investing in artists who shape the future. Hibma is also a member of the Guild of Future Architects, a refuge for individuals working towards an inclusive and prosperous world. As the Founding Chair of Zoukak Theatre's Board of Trustees and a Senior Consultant for Ettijahat-Independent Culture in Beirut, Lebanon, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering artistic development and cultural exchange.
Previously, as the Director of Sundance Institute's Theatre Program, Hibma built one of the world's leading brands and cultivated a diverse roster of international multi-hyphenate artists. His collaborations extended to prestigious organizations such as the Luma Fondation in France, the Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival in Egypt, the Rolex Mentors & Protégés Initiative in Switzerland, the Office of the King Mohammed VI and Dar al-Ma'mun in Morocco, the Kampala International Theatre Festival in Uganda, Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, and the Nairobi Musical Theatre Initiative in Kenya. Hibma's valuable contributions and expertise have also been sought after by The Apollo Theater, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Guthrie Theater, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, IDEO, and others.
The Global Director role is new for Videos for Change as Hibma builds on the legacy of Roya Baghai, Founder of Videos for Change and Co-founder of High Resolves.
"I am thrilled and humbled to join Videos for Change as the new Global Director," said Christopher Hibma. "Our collective commitment to cultivating narrative change through storytelling and social action is necessary and important work. I look forward to leading Videos for Change into its next chapter and scaling up a base of support to ensure we can continue to amplify youth voice.”
"We are thrilled to have Christopher join Videos for Change as the Global Director," said Karen Murphy, CEO at the Human Responsibility Accelerator. "His vast experience in the arts, coupled with his commitment to social impact, will strengthen our mission of empowering young people to create videos that inspire positive change. We believe his leadership will help us create a brighter future.”
About Videos for Change
Videos for Change is an initiative of the not-for-profit Human Responsibility Accelerator, a 501(c)3 organization. The Accelerator serves as the key content curation, creation and distribution hub of the High Resolves Group. The mission of Videos for Change is to cultivate narrative change through original, short-form video content created by young people (aged 13-25) who imagine, create, and share their calls for action. With a vision of young people shattering indifference to create a brighter future, Videos for Change champions diverse viewpoints and encourages global citizenship.
Contact
Videos for ChangeContact
Christopher Hibma
+1-323-301-0014
videosforchange.org
Christopher Hibma
+1-323-301-0014
videosforchange.org
Categories