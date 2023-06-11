a1qa on the Leading Software Testing Providers List 2023
a1qa has been included in the list of leading QA vendors by Software Testing News.
Lakewood, CO, June 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- a1qa has been named on the Leading Software Testing Providers 2023 list compiled by Software Testing News.
This UK-based platform lists the best suppliers in the SQA field and helps global enterprises find reliable partners considering a number of vital parameters — from overall experience and adherence to international standards to scaling opportunities and available resources.
Alina Karachun, Account director at a1qa, expressed her thoughts: “To outperform competitors, companies strive to accelerate their digital transformations, attain sustainable business growth, and optimize working processes without compromising overall productivity.
Relying on professionally delivered QA is a crucial step on the way to reaching these objectives. And more, independent QA helps mitigate business risks, speed up testing cycles, and allows you to be confident in the quality of released software products for your customers.”
About a1qa
a1qa has been providing professional QA support to global organizations across various industries for more than 20 years. With a team of over 1,100 QA professionals on board, a1qa helps customers improve software quality, reduce delivery time, increase ROI, and stay ahead of the competition. Additionally, a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015 standards.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 485, Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
