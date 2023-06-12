GEM Marketing Solutions Honored as "2023 Small Business of the Year" by Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce; Announces Inaugural Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference
Worcester, MA, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GEM Marketing Solutions, a leading provider of affordable marketing services for local small businesses in Worcester, has been honored as the "2023 Small Business of the Year" by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.
This award recognizes GEM Marketing Solutions' relentless commitment to aiding the growth of the small business community in Worcester. Since its inception in 2016, GEM Marketing Solutions has developed a solid reputation as the "small business helping small businesses" extending a lifeline to business owners in need of cost-effective yet efficient marketing solutions.
This recognition from the Chamber comes as GEM Marketing Solutions continues to expand its reach. The company recently announced its first annual Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference, a full-day event geared towards bridging the gap and offering education, resources, and connections to entrepreneurs and small businesses with impactful keynote sessions, expert breakout sessions, and a vast entrepreneur resource community full of opportunities and connections to catalyze their growth. This free event will kick off on September 13, 2023 at the DCU Center.
Following the announcement, Jennifer Hernandez, owner of GEM Marketing Solutions expressed heartfelt gratitude. "I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce," she said. "Having grown up in Worcester, I have always been passionate about being a resource for businesses in my city. I understand that every penny counts for a small business, which is why we've been so intentional about providing marketing solutions that not only fit within our clients' budgets but also ensure a substantial return on investment."
This award is a testament to GEM Marketing's commitment to uplifting the Worcester small business community through innovative marketing solutions and engaging educational events. The company stands as a paragon of how a small business can rise to become a pillar of support for others.
This award recognizes GEM Marketing Solutions' relentless commitment to aiding the growth of the small business community in Worcester. Since its inception in 2016, GEM Marketing Solutions has developed a solid reputation as the "small business helping small businesses" extending a lifeline to business owners in need of cost-effective yet efficient marketing solutions.
This recognition from the Chamber comes as GEM Marketing Solutions continues to expand its reach. The company recently announced its first annual Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference, a full-day event geared towards bridging the gap and offering education, resources, and connections to entrepreneurs and small businesses with impactful keynote sessions, expert breakout sessions, and a vast entrepreneur resource community full of opportunities and connections to catalyze their growth. This free event will kick off on September 13, 2023 at the DCU Center.
Following the announcement, Jennifer Hernandez, owner of GEM Marketing Solutions expressed heartfelt gratitude. "I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce," she said. "Having grown up in Worcester, I have always been passionate about being a resource for businesses in my city. I understand that every penny counts for a small business, which is why we've been so intentional about providing marketing solutions that not only fit within our clients' budgets but also ensure a substantial return on investment."
This award is a testament to GEM Marketing's commitment to uplifting the Worcester small business community through innovative marketing solutions and engaging educational events. The company stands as a paragon of how a small business can rise to become a pillar of support for others.
Contact
GEM Marketing SolutionsContact
Jennifer Hernandez
508-718-9303
gemmarketingsolutions.biz
Jennifer Hernandez
508-718-9303
gemmarketingsolutions.biz
Categories