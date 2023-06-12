Reployer Improves Remote Workforce Management with Their New EOR Platform
Middletown, DE, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reployer, provider of workforce management solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of its innovative Employer of Record (EOR) platform. Designed to simplify and streamline remote workforce management in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Reployer's platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services that revolutionize the way companies employ and manage their remote teams.
Reployer's mission is to simplify remote workforce management in CEE by providing effortless employment solutions and exceptional customer service. With a unified platform, Reployer enables businesses to seamlessly handle all aspects of remote workforce management, including payroll processing, compliance management, and more. By taking care of the intricacies of HR, Reployer allows employers to concentrate on expanding their businesses.
One of the key differentiators of Reployer is its focus on employee retention. By concentrating exclusively on CEE, Reployer builds strong connections and nurtures talent within the region. This localized approach ensures personalized support for both employers and employees.
The launch of Reployer on May 31st signifies a significant milestone in remote workforce management in CEE. The platform offers a range of features, such as comprehensive team management, time tracking, equipment rental, local benefits and perks, in-house visa support for employee relocation, and more. These tools provide a comprehensive solution for all HR needs.
"We are thrilled to introduce Reployer to the market," said Predrag Predin, CEO of Reployer. "Our platform represents a significant advancement in remote workforce management in CEE. With Reployer, companies can simplify their HR processes, ensure compliance, and focus on building successful remote teams."
To celebrate the launch, Reployer is offering a special discount of $199 per employee per month during the initial half-year period of the EOR agreement. This exclusive offer allows businesses to experience the full capabilities of Reployer's EOR platform at a discounted rate.
