Left Turn Village Launches “Freedom Rhymers” Poetry Contest and Open Mic in Time for Juneteenth

Left Turn Village is launching its inaugural “Freedom Rhymers” Poetry Contest and Open Mic event via Zoom on Thursday, Jun 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM (EST), just in time for Juneteenth. First, 2nd, and 3rd prizes are $100, $50, and $25 respectively. Space is limited to five contestants. This event will be an opportunity to connect with others, share voices, and celebrate the power of poetry.