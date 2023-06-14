Increasing Speed-to-Market & Cost-Efficiency of Aerospace Composite Manufacturing
RAMPF presents holistic engineered solutions for complex composite designs at Paris Air Show 2023.
Burlington, Canada, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Making composites manufacturing more automated and less costly – RAMPF Composite Solutions is presenting holistic engineered solutions for technologically advanced aerospace composite design and manufacture at Paris Air Show 2023 from June 19 to 25.
RAMPF Composite Solutions is a leading expert for the cost-effective utilization of composite engineering technology for the aerospace industry. With its groundbreaking manufacturing and process solution, subsystems and full-scale prototypes are manufactured within days or weeks of design stages.
The company makes composites manufacturing more automated and less costly by combining
- High-performance liquid resin systems
- Tooling materials with outstanding mechanical properties
- Cutting-edge Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) technology
- Material qualification, built-in quality assurance, and automation aspects
The benefits of this approach are maximized for components that exhibit
- High structural complexity such as undercuts, compound curvatures, and pockets
- High functional complexity, for example EMI shielding, static discharge, impact, and flammability compliance
Ultra-modern infrastructure for maximum flexibility
RAMPF Composite Solutions’ 74,000 square feet facility ensures optimal flow – from lamination, infusion, assembly to paint. The facility has the following features
-Large temperature- and humidity-controlled lamination room.
- Three large capacity curing ovens for multiple handling of simultaneous projects.
- Eight-head Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) machine for higher volume stitching of carbon preforms.
- Two 5-axis CNC machines for trimming and drilling composite components.
- Two paint booths and a mixing kitchen that enable custom coating and paint applications.
- Metallic plating capability for coating carbon fiber parts with electroless nickel for corrosion protection or EMI shielding.
- Centralized vacuum pump for optimal infusion of composite parts.
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions: “We have both the engineering and production experts as well as the infrastructure to successfully take on the toughest composite challenges. We are fully vertically integrated, offering project management, product development, tool design, and manufacturing as well as dedicated new production introduction. This holistic offering streamlines supply chains and reduces time to market. We look forward to presenting our manufacturing and process solutions to global aviation leaders at Paris Air Show!”
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
