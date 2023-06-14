HealthWare Systems’ Security Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification
HealthWare Systems announces its achievement of SOC 2 Type I certification through the evaluation conducted by I.S. Partners, LLC.
Elgin, IL, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HealthWare Systems, a renowned provider of workflow solutions, proudly announces the successful attainment of SOC 2 Type I certification. This significant achievement highlights the company's dedication to maintaining robust cybersecurity controls.
HealthWare Systems partnered with the esteemed third-party auditing entity, I.S. Partners, LLC, leveraging their expertise to conduct the audit and certification process. Through the comprehensive evaluation conducted by I.S. Partners, LLC, HealthWare Systems has demonstrated the implementation of appropriate controls and adherence to industry best practices.
The SOC 2 Type I compliance is a rigorous process that entails extensive collaboration among diverse teams. To further augment its IT and Security teams, and to ensure the formulation, documentation, and effective implementation of best practices and policies throughout the organization, HealthWare Systems onboarded seasoned CISO Scott Fuller.
Fuller has 20+ years of technology and security leadership experience and has written 14 books on information security. Additionally, Fuller is part of the Forbes Leadership Council on Technology and contributes regularly to their online content and speaks about security from the podium or via online podcasts. Over his career, Fuller’s efforts have helped thousands of organizations understand, confront, and overcome significant security challenges.
HealthWare’s CIO, Doug Gruner, spoke highly of Fuller and emphasized the significance of the SOC 2 accreditation:
"SOC 2 certification is entirely voluntary, and many companies have not achieved this distinction. This accomplishment sets HealthWare Systems apart, showcasing our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of security to both stakeholders and esteemed clientele.
“I.S. Partners’ exceptional work, the addition of our new CISO Scott Fuller, and many hours of meticulous effort have all contributed to this milestone achievement,” Gruner stated.
HealthWare Systems remains dedicated to advancing in the field of cybersecurity and will continue to prioritize the adoption of industry-leading practices. Achieving SOC 2 certification underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding critical information and maintaining the highest standards of security.
HealthWare Systems’ plans for a SOC 2 Type II audit are already in motion and set to be completed by the end of Q3 2023.
For more information on HealthWare Systems’ secure intelligent automation solutions for healthcare, visit www.healthwaresystems.com.
HealthWare Systems partnered with the esteemed third-party auditing entity, I.S. Partners, LLC, leveraging their expertise to conduct the audit and certification process. Through the comprehensive evaluation conducted by I.S. Partners, LLC, HealthWare Systems has demonstrated the implementation of appropriate controls and adherence to industry best practices.
The SOC 2 Type I compliance is a rigorous process that entails extensive collaboration among diverse teams. To further augment its IT and Security teams, and to ensure the formulation, documentation, and effective implementation of best practices and policies throughout the organization, HealthWare Systems onboarded seasoned CISO Scott Fuller.
Fuller has 20+ years of technology and security leadership experience and has written 14 books on information security. Additionally, Fuller is part of the Forbes Leadership Council on Technology and contributes regularly to their online content and speaks about security from the podium or via online podcasts. Over his career, Fuller’s efforts have helped thousands of organizations understand, confront, and overcome significant security challenges.
HealthWare’s CIO, Doug Gruner, spoke highly of Fuller and emphasized the significance of the SOC 2 accreditation:
"SOC 2 certification is entirely voluntary, and many companies have not achieved this distinction. This accomplishment sets HealthWare Systems apart, showcasing our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of security to both stakeholders and esteemed clientele.
“I.S. Partners’ exceptional work, the addition of our new CISO Scott Fuller, and many hours of meticulous effort have all contributed to this milestone achievement,” Gruner stated.
HealthWare Systems remains dedicated to advancing in the field of cybersecurity and will continue to prioritize the adoption of industry-leading practices. Achieving SOC 2 certification underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding critical information and maintaining the highest standards of security.
HealthWare Systems’ plans for a SOC 2 Type II audit are already in motion and set to be completed by the end of Q3 2023.
For more information on HealthWare Systems’ secure intelligent automation solutions for healthcare, visit www.healthwaresystems.com.
Contact
HealthWare SystemsContact
Stephanie Salmich
847-649-5100
https://healthwaresystems.com/
2205 Point Boulevard
Suite 160
Elgin, IL 60123
Stephanie Salmich
847-649-5100
https://healthwaresystems.com/
2205 Point Boulevard
Suite 160
Elgin, IL 60123
Categories