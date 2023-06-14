Association of Women in the Metal Industries Hosts Lunch & Learn
Entrepreneur and certified life coach Tracee Lynn to speak at St. Louis nonprofit's event.
St. Louis, MO, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Association of Women in the Metal Industries (AWMI) will hold a Lunch & Learn on Thurs., June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Conflux Co-Learning’s headquarters located at 8221 Minnesota Ave. Entrepreneur and certified life coach Tracee Lynn will discuss how to overpower obstacles through persistence and resilience while writing your own success story.
Tracee Lynn will highlight how to effectively deal with setbacks, as well as find the fastest solutions to personal challenges. She will examine how to believe in yourself and your dreams even during tough times plus how to use your own failures to your advantage.
Tracee Lynn is a licensed Zumba instructor and owner of MLCA Lux Aura, a luxury collection that focuses on the personal affirmational journey. She launched Aligned Faith Coaching with her husband in 2022.
The Association of Women in the Metal Industries (AWMI) is a nonprofit business league with four cornerstones that include network, grow, educate, and mentor.
Conflux Co-Learning is the nation’s first co-learning space that exclusively serves manufacturers and distributors. The membership-based nonprofit organization creates content, connections, and space so manufacturing and distribution leaders can navigate and grow in a rapidly changing industry. For more information, call (314) 754-8712.
General admission is $50, AWMI corporate sponsor employee admission is $45, and AWMI individual member admission is $40. Lunch will be served prior to the presentation.
