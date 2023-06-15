Empowering the Next Generation: Henderson Franklin Welcomes Five Interns for the 2023 Summer Associate Program
Fort Myers, FL, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to welcome the five law students who were selected to join this year’s “Summer Associate” internship program. The 2023 Summer Associates are: Nathan Cochran and Kelly Tackett from University of Florida Levin College of Law; Nicholas Corso and Aaron Ostler from University of Miami School of Law; and Haylee Mixon from Stetson University College of Law.
In Henderson Franklin's Summer Associate program, these students will have the opportunity to observe hearings, trials, depositions, mediations, arbitrations, and client meetings. They will also engage in research, assist in drafting documents, preparing discovery materials, and analyzing different legal matters. Additionally, to support their transition from law students to practicing lawyers, each Summer Associate is assigned a mentor who is an attorney at Henderson Franklin.
· Cochran grew up in Alva, Florida, and had the unique experience of shadowing 20th Judicial Circuit Court Judge G. Keith Cary. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and Economics, summa cum laude, from Rollins College. He plays Softball for UF Law, and he’s a member of both Christian Legal Society and The Federalist Society.
· Corso is rooted in Naples, Florida, and has worked and studied in numerous Florida cities. He achieved his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at University of North Florida. While there, he acted as Director of the Leadership Council for STEM Living and Learning Community. Corso is now actively involved in the University of Miami Business Law Review and is a recipient of a Dean’s Merit Scholarship.
· Mixon, a Fort Myers native and graduate of Fort Myers High School, achieved academic excellence at Florida State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Economics and in Finance, both with cum laude honors. Currently, she is enrolled in the joint JD/MBA program at Stetson. There, she volunteers as an income tax preparer through United Way's VITA program. Additionally, she holds the positions of Deputy Chair of Marketing for the Student Leadership Development Committee and Secretary of the Tax Law Society. Mixon's achievements were recognized when she was awarded the "Outstanding New Associate" by Stetson Business Law Review for the Fall 2022 semester.
· Ostler graduated from Barron Collier High School in Naples, Florida and completed his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, cum laude, at Florida State University. He is a member of the University of Miami’s Business Law Review. In Ostler’s undergraduate career, he served as a research assistant and also holds a project leadership position focused on the future of privacy law and artificial intelligence. This will be Ostler’s second summer internship at Henderson Franklin.
· Tackett has a family home in Cape Coral, Florida where she grew up. With valuable prior experience interning at both the Office of the Public Defender and a prominent divorce firm in Fort Myers, she has gained practical insights into the legal field. Tackett received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, cum laude, from University of Florida, where she was also member of Law Honor Society. She’s now an active contributor to the Journal of Law and Public Policy and her Student Bar Association and is a member of the John Marshall Bar Association. Additionally, Tackett is a Levin Ambassador and serves as a research assistant for two law school professors.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on the Summer Associate Program or Henderson Franklin, please visit henlaw.com.
