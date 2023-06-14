Dave Amoss Named Top Value Add Salesman for May
Commack, NY, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Liberty and Freedom Moving & Storage is proud to announce that Dave Amoss has been named the Top Value Add Salesman for May by UniGroup. This recognition is a testament to Amoss' dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers.
According to Dan McCartney, Director of Sales, "Dave has been an integral part of Liberty and Freedom's sales team for several years, and we are thrilled to see him receive this well-deserved recognition. His ability to sell value add packages on large-pack jobs and jobs with many valuables is truly impressive."
Amoss' value add packages offer customers the peace of mind they need when protecting their valuable items. He has been offering his clients and prospects options regarding pairs and sets of replacements, ensuring they are always prepared in case of unforeseen circumstances. This is a unique benefit from UniGroup that no other moving company has. If one chair of eight is damaged, the van line will replace the whole thing if the set is no longer valid.
"I am honored to receive this recognition," said Dave. "I believe that providing value to our customers is the key to building long-lasting relationships. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great team and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers."
Amoss was recently named to UniGroup's 2022 Inner Circle and Master's Club by ranking third in the nation for all salespeople. Amoss is the leading expert in the moving industry field.
About the Liberty Moving & Storage
Founded in 1939, Liberty Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated full-service residential/commercial moving, storage, and logistics company headquartered in Commack, NY. The company has four locations in the Tri-State area and employs over 250 people.
For more information about Liberty Moving & Storage, please visit www.libertymoving.com.
About the Freedom Moving & Storage
Founded in 1927, Freedom Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated full-service residential/commercial moving, storage, and logistics company headquartered in Wayne, NJ. The company has four locations in the Tri-State area and employs over 250 people.
For more information about Freedom Moving & Storage, please visit www.freedommoving.com.
