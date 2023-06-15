Surf, Sails and Spirits Are Up in Destination: Scientology, Sydney
Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Destination: Scientology, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Sydney, Australia.
Destination: Scientology airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
About Destination: Scientology, Sydney
Sydney’s metamorphosis from English penal colony to world-class cosmopolitan metropolis is nothing short of spectacular. Miles of sparkling beaches, an endless array of outdoor activities and cultural offerings are all part of its enduring allure. Add to that the warmth of the city’s residents and it’s no wonder Sydney is one of the most desirable places to live on the planet and one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world. In the heart of the city, just a stone’s throw from famed Hyde Park and surrounded in every direction by world-renowned landmarks, is the Church of Scientology of Sydney.
This episode takes viewers on a deep dive into the history of the city and origins of the signature laid-back, “no worries” Aussie attitude. Also featured is how the Church helps the residents of this harbor city and rallies an incredibly diverse community to come together for the betterment of all. In all, it’s a bloody true-blue tour of this South Pacific port city.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
