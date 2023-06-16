AAEON Brings Live Robotics Demonstrations to Embedded World China
Taipei, Taiwan, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading developer of embedded AI and edge computing solutions, will be attending Embedded World in Shanghai, China from June 14 – June 16. AAEON will have a variety of embedded solutions featuring the newest and most sophisticated technology from its partners on display, along with live application demonstrations.
Visitors can find AAEON at Booth #A124, where the very best single-board computers (SBCs), edge AI systems, fanless Box PCs, industrial motherboards, and development kits will be on display.
Date: June 14 – June 16
AAEON’s Exhibition: Booth #A124, Hall 3
Location: Hall 3, SWEECC, Shanghai, China (No. 1099, Guozhan Rd. Pudong New District, Shanghai, China).
Major standouts will be both new and unreleased offerings featuring the latest platforms from AAEON partners Intel® and NVIDIA®, such as those making use of 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module.
From AAEON’s Smart Platform Division, visitors can see the newly released BOXER-8646AI, featuring the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™, alongside the much-anticipated NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX-powered BOXER-8652AI. Also from the Smart Platform Division will be its trifecta of new Fanless Embedded Box PCs, the BOXER-6645-ADS, BOXER-6646-ADP, and BOXER-6843-ADS; each featuring 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors.
Putting a spotlight on AAEON’s adoption of the 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processor platform is its industrial motherboard selection. AAEON will present the ATX-Q670A, MAX-Q670A, MIX-Q670A1, supporting the new generation of processor across each of its ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ATX form factors respectively.
Visitors can also look forward to live demonstrations from AAEON’s UP brand. Of particular note will be an AMR car built using the UP Xtreme i12 Robotic Development Kit, along with a people counting application from the UP Squared Pro 7000, equipped with MIPI CSI Cameras from AAEON partner Leopard Imaging.
The UP Squared i12, which is the UP team’s most recent release and the smallest developer board to host 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, will also be on display, equipped with its carrier board facilitating HDMI-in function.
Staples at the center of all AAEON showcases are its SBCs, and visitors with an interest in high-powered, small form factor solutions will have a plethora of viewing options. Representing the company’s PICO-ITX range will be the PICO-EHL4, PICO-TGU4, and PICO-V2K4, which will have the added benefit of a successful use case available to visitors via QR code download.
AAEON’s EPIC series, which typically targets markets requiring boards built to the smallest form factor capable of supporting socket-type processors, will add the EPIC-ADS7-PUC system solution to its collection, showcasing the line’s diversity of design.
As always, the GENE family of 3.5” SBCs will be prominent throughout the exhibition, with an elite selection including the unreleased GENE-ADN6, which will debut Intel Atom® x7000E Series, Intel® N series, Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processors on the form factor.
Illustrating the versatility of AAEON’s design capabilities, there are a number of products which incorporate more specific, purpose-driven technologies also being exhibited. One example of this is the ARES-WHI0 platform server board. This extremely powerful offering is AAEON’s first product to utilize 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, and has been an example of AAEON’s Network Security Division’s propensity to combine sophisticated hardware design with server-grade power.
Diversifying the types of partner technologies showcased, AAEON will present a selection of products featuring AMD technology across different product types. For instance, the de next-V2K8, a standout single board featuring AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 series processors will be available for viewing. Also powered by AMD technology is the upcoming COM Express CPU Module COM-R2KC6, which supports AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 Series Processors with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics in a compact 95mm x 95mm form factor.
The exhibition, which is expected to draw an attendance of more than 10,000 visitors across the three days, is set to present new market trends within the embedded computing space for creators and enthusiasts alike.
For more information about Embedded World China, please visit the exhibition’s website, where AAEON also invite interested parties to register to attend via its registration portal.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories