Brand New – Elastomeric Sealing Adhesive by RAMPF Polymer Solutions

High-performance, two-component polyurethane system RAKU® PUR 49-6006 Black for automotive, battery, and filter applications.

Grafenberg, Germany, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Combining elastic bonding and sealing with maximum flexibility – the brand new elastomer sealing adhesive is RAKU® PUR 49-6006 Black from RAMPF Polymer Solutions for applications in the automotive, battery, and filter industries.

The experts at RAMPF Polymer Solutions have received numerous customer inquiries for a material that combines first-class sealing and bonding properties with the high degree of damping exhibited by elastomers. The new elastomer sealing adhesive RAKU® PUR 49-6006 Black combines all these properties into one high-performance product.

The solvent-free, filled two-component polyurethane system cures quickly at room temperature. It is used for bonding metals such as aluminum and steel, plastics, composites, rigid foams, wood and wood-based materials, ceramic, and cementitious substrates.

The benefits of RAKU® PUR 49-6006 Black:

> High elongation (> 300%) and good crack-bridging effect
> Cohesive fracture pattern on different substrates

> High strength

> Very good recovery behavior

> Low Shore hardness

> Pot life / Reaction profile variably adjustable

> Water-repellent surface, low moisture absorption

> Stable (thixotropic processing profile)

> Non-abrasive, non-corrosive

> Easy processing on standard metering mixers

> Can be used in cartridges (1:5)

> Produced with renewable raw materials

“We have over four decades experience developing and manufacturing customized products and solutions. Thanks to highly qualified personnel and state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure, we offer a high degree of flexibility and meet new market requirements very quickly. With RAKU® PUR 49-6006 Black, we have once again lived up to our reputation as a driver of innovation.” -Michael Wahl, Director Business Center Casting Resins & Elastomers at RAMPF Polymer Solutions
Contact
RAMPF Group
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
