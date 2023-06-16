Electric School Buses Could Get Millions in Funding Through California Set-Aside
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved a $130 million set-aside to help public school districts.
Pasadena, CA, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved a $130 million set-aside to help public school districts and other qualifying entities residing in small-sized and medium-sized air districts cover most of the full cost of a new zero-emission school bus.
The application period for the California Public School Bus Set-Aside, which is intended to cover most, if not all, of the cost of a new zero-emission battery electric school bus like those manufactured by BYD, opens June 20.
“BYD applauds CARB’s HVIP Public School Bus Set Aside which directly supports the current and next generation of students by providing them with clean, sustainable zero-emission transportation,” said BYD’s Senior Vice President Patrick Duan. “The future of clean energy is here and BYD is happy to provide a solution to school districts looking to electrify their fleets.”
For the first 90-days of the application period, CARB will give priority to eligible applicants in small-sized air districts that serve disadvantaged communities. After the 90-day period, requests will be based on a first come, first served basis.
For more information on BYD’s zero emission buses and to learn more about your school district’s eligibility for the set-aside, contact BYD at info.na@byd.com.
