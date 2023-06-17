a1qa is a Silver Award Winner at the Industry Eagles Awards 2023
a1qa received a Silver Award in the IT Project of the Year category at the prestigious award program.
Lakewood, CO, June 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- a1qa is proud to be announced a Silver Award Winner at the Industry Eagles Awards 2023 in the IT Project of the Year category.
Industry Eagles Awards celebrates the accomplishments of individuals and organizations across different industries, including IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, among others.
By blindly evaluating entrants based on 5 core parameters (overall experience, creativity, content, production, and effectiveness), judges award companies in a number of categories: Project of the Year, Leader of the Year, Organizational Response to the Pandemic.
A UK-based client rolled out a high-performing multi-functional web portal and native mobile products as a result of a1qa assisting in setting up QA workflows from the ground up and implementing a shift-left approach. With this project, a1qa entered the IT Project of the Year category as a Silver Winner.
Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department said: “When strengthened with Agile, DevOps, and shift-left testing, QA helps companies accelerate releases, mitigate business risks, enhance ROI, and improve their competitive edge.
"We are proud that with our assistance clients routinely achieve these goals, and I would like to thank the judges of the Industry Eagles Awards for their recognition of our work.”
About a1qa
Operating as a software testing company for 2 decades, a1qa helps global clients across various industries enhance their software quality. By providing a wide range of next-gen QA services, 1,100+ experts have aided 800+ customers to reduce release time, decrease QA costs, mitigate business risks, and boost CX. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website: https://www.a1qa.com/.
Industry Eagles Awards celebrates the accomplishments of individuals and organizations across different industries, including IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, among others.
By blindly evaluating entrants based on 5 core parameters (overall experience, creativity, content, production, and effectiveness), judges award companies in a number of categories: Project of the Year, Leader of the Year, Organizational Response to the Pandemic.
A UK-based client rolled out a high-performing multi-functional web portal and native mobile products as a result of a1qa assisting in setting up QA workflows from the ground up and implementing a shift-left approach. With this project, a1qa entered the IT Project of the Year category as a Silver Winner.
Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department said: “When strengthened with Agile, DevOps, and shift-left testing, QA helps companies accelerate releases, mitigate business risks, enhance ROI, and improve their competitive edge.
"We are proud that with our assistance clients routinely achieve these goals, and I would like to thank the judges of the Industry Eagles Awards for their recognition of our work.”
About a1qa
Operating as a software testing company for 2 decades, a1qa helps global clients across various industries enhance their software quality. By providing a wide range of next-gen QA services, 1,100+ experts have aided 800+ customers to reduce release time, decrease QA costs, mitigate business risks, and boost CX. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website: https://www.a1qa.com/.
Contact
a1qaContact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Categories