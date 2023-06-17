Clientron Introduces Ares850 - New POS System Powered by 12th Intel® Processors
Xizhi, Taiwan, June 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As technology continues to evolve, POS systems are becoming more efficient and enhanced with greater functionality and versatility for smart retail applications. Following the trend, Clientron launched the latest POS system - Ares850 equipped with a high-performance 12th generation Intel® (Alder Lake-P) Core™ processor, which can efficiently run the software and AI applications that require higher computing power, such as self-checkout systems, visual recognition, behavior tracking/analytics, inventory tracking, etc. The impact of AI applications on the retail industry brings new opportunities and benefits for retailers to improve services and create new business models.
Visual Recognition for the checkout process
Some stores may not have barcodes on every product, requiring clerks to memorize prices to speed up the checkout process, especially bakeries. Equipped with up to 10 processor cores, the Ares850 is built for multitasking, allowing the AI algorithm to identify several loaves of bread without removing them from the customer tray and pay for them immediately with a credit card or e-wallet, significantly reducing checkout waiting time. Most importantly, it can help bakeries save time in training staff and minimize the possibility of human error.
Self-checkout Service for Smart Retail
Imagine if you were standing in front of a self-checkout system that could instantly recognize your membership, analyze your purchase history, and remind you to buy the product you need or show you a promotion you're interested in. The high-performance Ares850 can achieve this by turning into a self-service system, it has 9 USB interfaces and 1 Type-C (3.2 Gen1) port, which can connect various peripherals, such as barcode scanners, cameras, RFID, etc., Intel® CPUs provide computing power for highly artificial intelligence(AI) applications, providing customized messages to customers instantly by analyzing data.
Displaying Interactive Content with Large-screen Customer Displays
The Ares850 could be mounted on a 15" customer display on the back of a customer-facing terminal. With a powerful Intel® 12th generation CPU, the customer display can play high-resolution video and run interactive content without slowing down the operating system, enriching the in-store experience and building a stronger connection with customers by providing a great channel. For example, if customers want to try cosmetics in multiple colors, they can virtually try them via the display and buy them directly.
Data Protection with TPM2.0
POS systems collect massive amounts of data in real-time for AI analysis to predict patterns or preferences in demand and customer behavior, thereby making business decisions to increase sales and provide better service. Therefore, in the era of smart retail, data is more important than ever. By enabling the Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0), Ares850 increases the security level of the hardware, ensuring that only trusted software is allowed to be installed on the POS system, thereby greatly reducing the risk of being hacked.
The rise of smart retail and the growing demand for artificial intelligence applications are creating new models for the retail industry, and Clientron has always followed the trend and introduced the latest technology into the POS system. It’s time to integrate AI into your business models with Ares850, paving the way for the future of smart retail.
For more information about Ares850, please visit Clientron's website: https://www.clientron.com/en/goods.php?act=view&no=80
About Clientron
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing highly integrated embedded solution to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years experiences in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high quality and technology leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continuously providing the engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and best services to global partners and customers.
Contact
Clientron Corp
Allen Wu
+88626987068
https://www.clientron.com/en/
Allen Wu
+88626987068
https://www.clientron.com/en/
