Kayla Richmond Achieves Board Certification as a Florida Marital and Family Law Expert
Fort Myers, FL, June 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Kayla Richmond has achieved board certification in divorce, marital, and family law by the Florida Bar. This prestigious certification is a testament to her exceptional expertise and commitment to providing her clients with the highest level of legal services.
Richmond specializes in cases involving dissolution of marriage (divorce), child custody, paternity, child support, adoptions, and domestic violence injunctions. She shares:
“I am truly honored, pleased, and proud to have achieved board certification in divorce, marital, and family law. My goal is to provide compassionate guidance and the highest level of representation, and I can do that now, even more so as a board-certified attorney. I look forward to continuing to serve my clients and making a positive impact in the lives of families facing difficult circumstances.”
With over 100,000 lawyers eligible to practice law in Florida, only 7% of Florida Bar members have obtained board certification. As the legal landscape becomes increasingly competitive, this certification sets Richmond apart from her peers and demonstrates her outstanding qualifications in her field of practice.
Throughout her career, Richmond has received local, state and national accolades. She was recognized as a "Top Lawyer" by Naples Illustrated magazine (2019, 2021-2022), a "Rising Star" by Florida Super Lawyers® (every year since 2016), and recognized as one of Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch” for her outstanding contributions in family law (2021-2023). Richmond’s dedication has also been acknowledged by Florida Trend magazine, which honored her as an "Up & Comer" in 2017, a distinction awarded to only 138 Florida attorneys that year.
Richmond is deeply committed to serving her community. She volunteers her time on the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida's Board of Directors and coaches the Fort Myers High School Track & Field Team. Additionally, she serves as one of two governors for the 20th Judicial Circuit on the Florida Bar's Young Lawyer's Division Board and co-chairs the Health & Wellness Committee. Richmond is also an active member of the Association of Family Law Professionals, the Calusa Inn of Court as a barrister, and holds positions within the Lee County Bar Association.
Richmond received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida, magna cum laude, her J.D. and M.B.A. from Stetson University. She may be reached at kayla.richmond@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1156.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, & Naples. For more information on Richmond or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
