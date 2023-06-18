Jerry Olivo Addressed Tort Reform at the 2023 Florida Attractions Association Conference
Fort Myers, FL, June 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., a full-service law firm in Florida, is pleased to announce that Gerald ("Jerry") Olivo, a stockholder and litigation attorney, was a featured presenter at the 2023 Florida Attractions Association’s Conference.
The conference, which took place on June 11 through the 14, was held at the Luminary in downtown Fort Myers. Olivo shared insight on the critical topic of tort reform. Tort reform has become an increasingly significant subject in the legal landscape.
Olivo's involvement in the conference exemplifies Henderson Franklin's commitment to providing exceptional thought leadership in the community. His extensive experience in litigation matters and deep understanding of tort law made Olivo the ideal choice to address the attendees. He shares,
“I am honored to have been a featured presenter at the 2023 Florida Attractions Association Conference. I appreciated the opportunity to discuss the pressing issue of tort reform and share insights and strategies to help protect the industry’s interests while promoting fairness and balance in our legal system. The attractions industry plays a vital role in our state’s economy, and we must navigate the legal challenges it faces effectively.”
Olivo brings a wealth of trial experience to the table, having participated in over 80 trials across a wide range of case types. His unique perspective stems from his background as both a former prosecutor and a defense litigator. With a diverse legal practice, he has represented clients in matters encompassing creditor's rights, criminal law, family law, civil litigation, civil rights, employment law, and education law.
Olivo's experience also extends to mediation, as he holds certifications from the Florida Supreme Court as a County Civil, Circuit Civil, and Family Law Mediator. He utilizes this knowledge to facilitate resolutions in family law and general civil litigation cases.
Beyond his legal career, Olivo takes pride in his involvement in various community organizations. He is honored to serve as a member of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools' Golden Apple Selection Committee. Additionally, he actively contributes his time and expertise to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee, serving on an allocation's team.
Olivo earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Sciences with a specialization in Sport Management from the University of Florida. He also holds a certificate from the National Sports Law Institute. Olivo went on to complete his law degree at Marquette University Law School. He may be reached at jerry.olivo@henlaw.com or 239-344-1168.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, & Naples. For more information on Olivo or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
