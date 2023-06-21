KellyAnne Alexander is The New iPOP! Fashion Show Choreographer
Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! is proud to add KellyAnne Alexander to the iPOP! family. Kellyanne started producing her fashion shows during the pandemic and launched her show called Models Talk on KellyAnneFashion TV. Her show showcases celebrities, entertainers, actors, designers, and models and is geared to inspire those breaking into the fashion industry, as well as seasoned fashion industry veterans.
Kellyanne has embraced all aspects of the industry, from being a designer in boutiques, spas, and salons, to working with big-name designers and models.
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
