Startup Awareness Program for Nashik Vyapari Aghadi by Mentor Shreekant Patil, Founder of PARENTNashik

BootCamp On Startup, Standup & EDP For Nashik Udyog Aghadi (Vyapari) by StartupIndia Mentor CE Shreekant Patil and honored by Hon Minister Shri Girishji Mahajan (Govt of Maharashtra)