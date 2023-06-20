Startup Awareness Program for Nashik Vyapari Aghadi by Mentor Shreekant Patil, Founder of PARENTNashik
BootCamp On Startup, Standup & EDP For Nashik Udyog Aghadi (Vyapari) by StartupIndia Mentor CE Shreekant Patil and honored by Hon Minister Shri Girishji Mahajan (Govt of Maharashtra)
Nashik, India, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On June 18, 2023, Nashik Vyapari Aghadi organised a session on startup and standup awareness at Raosaheb Thorat Sabhagruha, KTHM college, Gangapur Road, Nashik, MH, India, with the assistance of a mentor from Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub & AYE & founder of PARENTNashik, CE. Shreekant Patil, who is also the chairman of NIMA Startup & Standup Committee.
The following luminaries graced this illuminating session. Prof. Smt. Devyani Farande ji (MLA), Smt. Seema Tai Hire (MLA), Hon. Minister Shri Girish Mahajan, President, Nashik BJP, Mr. Pradipji Peshkar etc.
More than 200 businesspeople (Vyapari) were present for this session to get insight on startups, standup ecosystems, seed funding, startup models, innovation, and how MSMEs and individuals can enter ecosystems. These businessmen came from several kinds of verticals, including pharmaceutical, medical, traders, service sector, agriculture, exporter, small business, etc.
To be competitive in the marketplace, traditional vyapari traders must upgrade their business models by adopting new technologies, adopting digital, leveraging social media for marketing, etc. In his session, Shreekant added.
Shreekant Patil explored the NIMA Startup Hub's advantages for citizens like Vyapari from Nashik.
The initiative of NIMA Startup Hub provides assistance for MSMEs in the areas of mentoring, ideation, validation, registration, early stage, scaleup, seed finance, entrepreneurship, innovation challenges, government schemes, incubation, international bridge, talks, etc. One-on-one mentoring is a special benefit offered to all Nashikkars at this hub.
CE. Shreekant Patil was honoured by Hon. Minister Shri Girish ji Mahajan (Govt of Maharashtra) at the conclusion of the session. The minister acknowledged that the session was fruitful.
All startups, individuals, MSMEs, students, and women are welcome to access growth support at NIMA Startup Hub.
Shreekant Patil is running successfully his startup & exports 100% of robotic spot welding gun parts to Europe, USA.
Contact
Ms. Sneha Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Categories