Testrite Holdings Makes New Aluminum Extrusions and Graphic Profiles Available for Online Purchase
Hackensack, NJ, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Holdings, an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions, announced today its premium aluminum graphic frame profiles are now available for purchase online in long length and cut-to-size configurations on www.TestriteAluminum.com.
Testrite Holdings, owner of Testrite Visual, is known for innovation, quality and reliability. Testrite recognizes the importance of integrating impactful graphics into retail, tradeshow and commercial environments and understands the needs of designers, installers and contractors working in the industry as well as limitations of current suppliers.
Testrite Aluminum was setup to offer a wide range of Testrite Visual’s aluminum extrusion profiles to anyone who does their own fabrication for retail. These newly available cut-to-length and long length aluminum extrusions are ideal for store installation companies, retail fabricators and digital printers who want to be able to create their own visual display systems on-site rather than using prefabricated visual display systems or paying higher prices for custom solutions. These partners can buy exactly the aluminum extrusions they need cut to size, and fabricate themselves.
“We are making our industry-leading aluminum profiles available for purchase cut-to-size and long lengths,” said Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Holdings. “Our 100 years of aluminum profiles provide a clean, minimalist canvas for visual storytelling. We are giving printers, installers, and builders more flexibility to cut and fabricate on-site to avoid costly delays.”
Testrite Holdings’s high-performance aluminum profiles offer strength, stability and versatility. The profiles can be used to create frames, lightboxes, banner stands, signage structures and various other display solutions. Anodized aluminum provides durability and style, while extruded aluminum profiles allow for easy assembly and disassembly.
Popular categories of new long-length and cut-to-size aluminum extrusions include:
-SnapFrames including lit and non-lit profiles
-Charisma SEG Frames
-Drop in Frames
-Telescopic tubing profiles
-Testrite Light Box Profiles
-And More
For 104 years, Testrite has engineered premium solutions to elevate visual merchandising, tradeshow exhibits and commercial environments. Family-owned and operated, Testrite Holdings is a proud US manufacturer providing best-in-class quality, service and value to brands around the world. To purchase aluminum extrusions visit www.testritealuminum.com, or to purchase fully fabricated visual displays visit www.testrite.com.
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
