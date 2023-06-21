In Your Pocket, LLC Announces New Holiday Offerings
Have you been tasked with organizing a holiday gathering for your company? Let In Your Pocket handle that for you so you can bask in the warmth of the season... and the compliments on your event.
Plano, TX, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In Your Pocket Announces Holiday Corporate Event Planning Services
In Your Pocket, a full-service corporate event planning company, has announced the launch of planning services focused specifically on the upcoming holiday season. Services include seated dinners, team building, travel experiences and employee appreciation.
“We are excited to announce the launch of our new holiday-focused corporate event services,” said Mary Higbe, Founder and CEO of In Your Pocket. “We understand that businesses of all sizes need help creating memorable and engaging events, and we are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and attention to detail.”
In Your Pocket Events has a wealth of experience in planning corporate events and can help businesses with every aspect of their event planning process. They’re proud of their wide network of trusted vendors who are committed to providing businesses with the best possible products and services. In Your Pocket is also committed to providing their clients with the highest level of customer service.
“Our ardent belief is that every event should be memorable and impactful,” said Higbe. “We work with our clients to understand their specific needs and goals, and then we develop a custom event plan that is sure to exceed expectations. We are confident that these new services will be a valuable addition to our portfolio.”
To learn more, please visit inyourpocketevents.com.
About In Your Pocket Events
In Your Pocket Events is a concierge corporate event management company that helps businesses of all sizes create memorable and engaging events. The company offers a wide range of services, including trade show booth design and build, client appreciation experiences, employee recognition, and in-person meeting planning for virtual employees. In Your Pocket Events is committed to providing their clients with the highest level of service and attention to detail.
For more information, visit inyourpocketevents.com.
Contact: Mary Higbe
Founder and CEO
mary@inyourpocketevents.com
