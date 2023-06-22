New Stainless Steel Over-Centre Toggle Latches announced by FDB Panel Fittings
The new Dirak 7-320 series toggle latches announced by FDB Panel Fittings offer secure tightening and locking of twin components in AISI 304 stainless steel.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new Dirak 7-320 series toggle latches announced by FDB Panel Fittings offer secure tightening and locking of twin components in AISI 304 stainless steel with anti-vibration performance by virtue of the dead centre override, and push button release available from standard. Fixing is by means of screws or rivets presenting a sleek appearance with satin polished finish when assembled.
Over-centre toggle catches are frequently the solution of choice on furniture, cases, housings and inspection panels for simple, firm operation, where nonetheless it is necessary to protect contents with a secure closure system which limits casual operation, so that people can self-protect, while retaining a means of low cost rapid operation with firm closure.
For further information on these new over-centre toggle latches, please contact FDB Panel Fittings.
Over-centre toggle catches are frequently the solution of choice on furniture, cases, housings and inspection panels for simple, firm operation, where nonetheless it is necessary to protect contents with a secure closure system which limits casual operation, so that people can self-protect, while retaining a means of low cost rapid operation with firm closure.
For further information on these new over-centre toggle latches, please contact FDB Panel Fittings.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk
Categories