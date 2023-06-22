RSVP Volunteers Announces 50th Anniversary Dinner and Golf Classic
King of Prussia, PA, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RSVP Volunteers announced its 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Sixth Annual Golf Classic, set for July 18, 2023, at Rivercrest Golf Club & Preserve. Golf and dinner participation supports RSVP programs that directly impact vulnerable lives in Greater Philadelphia.
RSVP will commemorate its history, honoring special guest Valerie A. Arkoosh, MD, MPH, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania Human Services, with the Award of Distinction. A celebration of the past brings the community together to look towards the future and the next 50 years of impact.
Golf Classic tickets include lunch, a round of golf, and dinner. Guests who prefer to attend only the Anniversary Gala Dinner can purchase tickets to the event. Enjoy a night to remember that benefits RSVP’s education and wellness programs, serving children, young adults, and seniors. Visit www.rsvpmc.org for event tickets and information.
This event could not be possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Peoples Security Bank & Trust (PSBT). Local organizations interested in sponsoring these events are welcome to contact RSVP at volunteer123@rsvpmc.org.
Sara Todd
610-834-1040
www.rsvpmc.org/
