Zenger Folkman Launches New Product: Coachability
Zenger Folkman's newest offering, Coachability, is a half-day course that increases the payoff from all development initiatives by helping participants to: be aware of their feedback resistance, develop positive responses, and create valuable new habits for capturing coachable moments.
Orem, UT, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For decades, organizations have focused on developing leaders without properly preparing them to receive feedback in a way that promotes real change. It makes sense because leaders are trained to effectively give feedback, not receive it. But for organizations to get the most from investments in training and development, they must first establish coachability.
Years ago, Zenger Folkman joined with former CLO of General Mills, Kevin Wilde, to examine executives experiencing career derailment. “I realized that knowing how to avoid the accident is much more valuable than just reporting on it, and that’s coachability,” stated Wilde, author of "Coachability: The Leadership Superpower." Their study showed that these leaders had significant blind spots and were unaware of their derailment. Second, a review of their last 360 reports pointed to one item that showed the biggest difference between successful and derailed leaders: “Does this leader seek and respond to feedback?”
They found that as individuals advance in age and position, their “coachability” declines. In this new development experience, participants assess their coachability and discover how any leader can adopt a new outlook on self-improvement and operate consistently in a learning zone by applying the coachability practices of seek—respond—reflect—act. Coachability increases the payoff from all development initiatives by helping participants to: be aware of their feedback resistance, develop positive responses, and create valuable new habits.
“Virtually nothing has been done to fix the other side of the coaching equation—the receptivity of the person being coached,” says Jack Zenger, CEO of Zenger Folkman. “This is a vital skill for new and experienced leaders everywhere, and we are excited about the difference this skill set will make to all other training initiatives.”
Zenger Folkman’s Coachability program is now available. Learn more about the Coachability development experience by visiting zengerfolkman.com/coachability/.
About:
Zenger Folkman is the authority in strengths-based leadership development. Their award-winning programs employ research-based methods that improve organizations and turn good managers into extraordinary leaders.
