Metrowest Women's Fund Announces $170,000 in Grants for Women and Girls
The Metrowest Women’s Fund (MWF), a philanthropy investing in women and girls through community building, education and grant making, has awarded 2023 grants to 17 local nonprofits. Only four years young, the MWF has invested over $400,000 into critical programming in our community.
Weston, MA, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Metrowest Women’s Fund (MWF), a philanthropy investing in women and girls through community building, education and grant making, announces 2023 grants awarded to 17 nonprofits serving women and girls in Metrowest.
Since its inception in 2019, the MWF has provided more than $400,000 in grants to nonprofits providing critical services for women and girls in Metrowest Massachusetts. Grants are awarded in three impact areas: educational opportunity, girls: the next generation, and safety from violence.
“The Metrowest Women’s Fund is honored to announce our 2023 grantees,” said co-founder Rachel Sagan. “These organizations provide critical programming for women and girls in Metrowest at a time when the need is great.”
Rebecca Parkill, co-founder, added, "Girls' mental health is of significant concern. We are committed to the mental well-being of girls and created an impact grant focused on girls’ mental health and social media.”
2023 Grant Recipients:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass and Metrowest - mentoring programs for girls
Boys and Girls Club of MetroWest - girls’ mentorship and self-esteem enhancement programs
Center for Women & Enterprise - entrepreneurship training for low-to-moderate-income women
Dignity Matters - free access to period protection for unhoused and economically disadvantaged women and girls
DOVE, INC - healthy relationships and dating violence prevention program for teen girls
Family ACCESS of Newton - services for multi-lingual women and their children who have experienced trauma
Family Promise Metrowest - support for mothers and teens at risk of homelessness pursuing advanced education
Living in Freedom Together - financial support for survivors of the sex trade
MassBay Foundation - support for financial emergency needs via MWF Initiative for Single Mother Students
MetroWest Legal Services - legal representation for victims of domestic violence from low-incomes
Project Just Because - free access to period protection for economically disadvantaged women and girls
REACH Beyond Domestic Violence - community advocacy program for domestic abuse survivors
Rotary Club of Marlborough - emergency housing and aid to homeless women in crisis and their children
Voices Against Violence - direct services for survivors of violence as they seek safety and rebuild their lives
Women's Bar Foundation - legal representation through the Family Law Project for Domestic Abuse Survivors
Women's Money Matters - financial wellness program for women in Metrowest
Youth, Media & Wellbeing Lab at Wellesley Centers for Women - Digital Wellbeing Workshop for middle school girls from low-incomes
About the Metrowest Women’s Fund: The Metrowest Women’s Fund identifies the needs of women and girls in the Metrowest and raises resources to meet those needs. This community philanthropy focuses on 33 Metrowest towns: Acton, Ashland, Boxborough, Carlisle, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Framingham, Harvard, Holliston, Hopkinton, Hudson, Lexington, Lincoln, Marlborough, Maynard, Medfield, Medway, Milford, Millis, Natick, Needham, Sherborn, Southborough, Stow, Sudbury, Walpole, Waltham, Wayland, Wellesley, Westborough, Weston and Westwood.
Contact
Kristin O'Neil
603-620-2973
www.metrowestwomensfund.com
mwfcommunications@gmail.com
