Akraya Inc. Recognized as the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area
San Francisco, CA, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Akraya Inc., an industry-leading Staffing and Consulting company with a focus on IT, Engineering, Creative, and Marketing talent, was recognized as the #1 in Best Places to Work in the Bay Area. They competed against 30 other businesses in the area from various industries.
The event was hosted by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal on May 4, 2023. The rankings were based upon companies whose employees rate them as the Bay Area’s best place to work for the year.
“Akraya has evolved to a virtual global company. By hiring self-starters, providing everyone clarity on what success looks like in their role and trusting them, we are seeing high levels of productivity and employee satisfaction,” said Amar Panchal, CEO at Akraya Inc.
In addition to this most recent award, Akraya has won three consecutive years for Glassdoor Best Places to Work, and several awards from Staffing Industry Analysts. As a staffing agency, they are focused on creating an environment of employee satisfaction and client success. This commitment helps drive their consistent achievements based on employee feedback.
According to Gallup, employee engagement in the U.S. saw its first annual decline in a decade - dropping from 36% engaged employees in 2020 to 34% in 2021. This pattern continued into 2022, as 32% of full- and part-time employees working for organizations are now engaged, while 18% are actively disengaged. Active disengagement increased by two percentage points from 2021 and four points from 2020.
Despite these employment trends, Akraya finds a way to engage their employees and develop a culture of community and support.
“Our culture promotes a high level of transparency with our employees. We share both wins and challenges facing the company. By discussing issues of stress and mental health, we have made it a routine conversation for employees to bring up,” said Panchal. “We feel that when our employees feel comfortable to acknowledge stress, we are better able to help employees deal with bad news or stressful situations.”
About Akraya, Inc.
Akraya, Inc. is an award-winning provider of Staffing and Consulting services with a focus on IT, Engineering, Creative, and Marketing talent. Akraya has extensive experience supporting enterprise clients as well as emerging start-ups in the areas of contingent staffing, permanent placement, managed services, and SOW. Founded in 2001, Akraya is a woman-owned and minority-owned certified business and also a certified Bay Area Green Business.
Tallin Johnson
(408) 907-6400
https://akraya.com
