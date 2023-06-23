Delivering Enhanced Cyber & EW Effects for the All-Domain Fight
Defense Strategies Institute's 2023 Information Warfare Symposium will convene senior leaders from across the information operations community on July 26-27, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Attendees at the Information Warfare Symposium will have the opportunity to hear unique insight from policymakers throughout DoD, Military, and Industry on facilitating the deployment of electronic warfare and cyber capabilities to strengthen the modern information space, and bolster the Joint Force’s decision advantage when combating adversary attempts to conduct information warfare.
Each session will be centered around this year’s theme, “Delivering Enhanced Cyber & EW Effects for the All-Domain Fight.” Additional topics to be covered at the Symposium include:
- Accelerating DoD electronic warfare (EW) capabilities to dominate in the digital battlespace
- Defending & advancing national interests by directing, synchronizing, & coordinating cyberspace planning & operations
- Enabling mission success across the Naval enterprise by advancing information operations
- Converging capabilities to generate information warfare outcomes for the Air Force
- Preserving the Army’s information advantage to achieve & sustain decision dominance
- Guiding efforts to support & enable DoD mission success in cyberspace
This Symposium will bring together members of the information operations and EW community for two days of networking, educational presentations, panel discussions, and technology and service exhibits. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Information Warfare Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at informationwarfare.dsigroup.org.
To learn more or send questions, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
