Defense Strategies Institute Presents the 4th Annual Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium
The 4th Annual Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium will take place this August 2 and 3 in College Park, Maryland.
20742, MD, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 4th Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium, taking place this August 2 and 3 in College Park, Maryland.
This year’s symposium will focus on the advancement of digital forensics capabilities across the whole of government to examine, manage, and use digital evidence to support criminal investigations, crime prevention, and threat mitigation efforts..., highlighting this year’s theme “Leveraging Forensic Capabilities to Support Investigations.”
This event will explore innovations in the field of digital forensics and examine the role of information sharing and successful partnerships in supporting complex criminal investigations.
The 2023 Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Lam Nguyen, Director, Cyber Forensics Lab, DOD Cyber Crime Center (DC3)
- Michael Paul, Assistant Director, Operational Technology Division, FBI
- David Smith, Assistant Director, Office of Investigations, US Secret Service
- Brian Bataille, Director, National Media Exploitation Center, Defense Intelligence Agency
- Jacqueline Calbi, Director, Cyber Division, Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI)
- Neal Ziring, Technical Director, Cybersecurity Directorate, National Security Agency
- Barbara Guttman, Group Leader, Software Quality Group, NIST
Marc Martin, Assistant Director, Cyber Directorate, Army Criminal Investigative Division (CID)
DSI welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://digitalforensics.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
https://digitalforensics.dsigroup.org/
