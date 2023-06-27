Tialma's Aleksey Krylov Attending NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase
New York, NY, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tialma, a CFO consultancy to the life science companies, is sharing that its lead consultant Aleksey Krylov will attend the highly anticipated NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase, scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023.
The NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase is an esteemed event that brings together influential leaders, investors, and stakeholders from the biotechnology and life science sectors. It serves as a platform for emerging companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies, explore potential partnerships, and gain exposure to industry professionals and investors.
Aleksey Krylov, who has been instrumental in driving Tialma's contributions to life science businesses, will participate in the showcase and engage with the event's participants virtually.
"I am delighted to be attending the NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase," said Aleksey Krylov. "This event presents a remarkable opportunity for Tialma to connect with industry leaders, investors, and partners who share our commitment to advancing life sciences. We look forward to reconnecting with old colleagues and making new contacts making exciting impact on the field."
Tialma invites all attendees to visit Aleksey Krylov at the NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase to learn more about how Tialma can support their organizations in achieving their strategic goals.
For media inquiries, please contact: Aleksey Krylov, aleksey at tialma.com
About Tialma:
Tialma is a New York-based Financial Consulting Firm that delivers bespoke strategic and fractional CFO solutions to life sciences companies. Tialma professionals work with biotech, therapeutics, specialty pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare technology, and services organizations. The consultancy caters its solutions to accelerate clients’ next value inflection with fundraising, business development, and operating finance milestones that dramatically increase shareholder value. For more information, visit www.tialma.com.
The NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase is an esteemed event that brings together influential leaders, investors, and stakeholders from the biotechnology and life science sectors. It serves as a platform for emerging companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies, explore potential partnerships, and gain exposure to industry professionals and investors.
Aleksey Krylov, who has been instrumental in driving Tialma's contributions to life science businesses, will participate in the showcase and engage with the event's participants virtually.
"I am delighted to be attending the NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase," said Aleksey Krylov. "This event presents a remarkable opportunity for Tialma to connect with industry leaders, investors, and partners who share our commitment to advancing life sciences. We look forward to reconnecting with old colleagues and making new contacts making exciting impact on the field."
Tialma invites all attendees to visit Aleksey Krylov at the NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase to learn more about how Tialma can support their organizations in achieving their strategic goals.
For media inquiries, please contact: Aleksey Krylov, aleksey at tialma.com
About Tialma:
Tialma is a New York-based Financial Consulting Firm that delivers bespoke strategic and fractional CFO solutions to life sciences companies. Tialma professionals work with biotech, therapeutics, specialty pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare technology, and services organizations. The consultancy caters its solutions to accelerate clients’ next value inflection with fundraising, business development, and operating finance milestones that dramatically increase shareholder value. For more information, visit www.tialma.com.
Contact
TialmaContact
Aleksey Krylov
646-327-4131
https://www.tialma.com
Aleksey Krylov
646-327-4131
https://www.tialma.com
Categories