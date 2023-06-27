SNIA Announces New SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum
Santa Clara, CA, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SNIA and the SCSI Trade Association (STA) today announced the formation of a new SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum), a technology community within SNIA to promote the use and understanding of SCSI and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology. STA Forum will continue its existing relationship with the T10 (INCITS Technical Committee for SCSI Storage Interfaces) standards organization in the development of marketing requirements for the industry.
SNIA and STA have had a long-standing alliance, which facilitated both STA input into SNIA activities related to SCSI and SAS technology, and SNIA input into STA activities as they related to storage and storage networking. STA Forum will drive innovation and progress by increasing collaboration, standardization, education and marketing outreach.
“SNIA is thrilled to have STA join our organization,” said Dr. J Metz, Chair, SNIA Board of Directors. “The decades of work that have driven the very foundations of storage bring a broad range of experience, talent, and initiative that cannot be overstated. By combining their expertise with SNIA’s twenty-five years of storage initiatives, we expect tremendous benefits for both our members and end users.”
“STA is proud to become a SNIA Forum, and with this organizational change, we can collaborate with a wider range of industry experts, technologies, and resources to benefit the SCSI and SAS community within the data storage industry,” said Cameron T. Brett, STA Forum Board of Directors, “As a SNIA Forum, we will continue to promote the value of SAS technology to end customers, increase the benefits of being a STA Forum member, and to grow the STA Forum with new members.”
About STA Forum
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum) promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The former SCSI Trade Association, established in 1996, has now joined SNIA to further its mission of communicating the benefits of SAS technology to the industry.
The STA Forum will be at Flash Memory Summit on August 8-10, 2023, located at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. If you are planning to attend, please stop by the STA Forum booth #849.
About SNIA
SNIA is a not-for-profit global organization, made up of member companies spanning the storage market. As a recognized and trusted authority for storage leadership, standards, and technology expertise worldwide, SNIA’s mission is to lead the storage industry in developing and promoting vendor-neutral architectures, standards, and educational services that facilitate the efficient management, movement, and security of information.
