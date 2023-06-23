Drummond Law Firm Launches "Call the Captain" Las Vegas Injury Attorneys
The Drummond Law Firm Las Vegas Injury Attorneys have launched Call The Captain®. Veteran Owned by Attorney Craig Drummond who is a former Captain in the U.S. Army.
Las Vegas, NV, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Drummond Law Firm, an established personal injury Las Vegas based law firm, has launched a new campaign and radio jingle, “Call the Captain®.” The Drummond Law Firm includes three experienced litigation attorneys and has been led by Craig W. Drummond since 2010.
Craig Drummond is a former Captain in the U.S. Army and earned the Bronze Star Medal for service in Iraq. Additionally, he served as a U.S. Army Trial Counsel representing the United States in litigation in courtrooms around the globe. The law firm was founded with an emphasis of providing professional and experienced representation for those injured in Nevada and is the only law firm in Nevada with the Reduced Fee Guarantee®. The Reduced Fee Guarantee ® is a true guarantee and promise between the Drummond Law Firm and their clients that their attorney fees taken out of a settlement or judgment will never exceed the amount of in-pocket recovery to their clients.
For many years, clients, friends, fellow lawyers and even some judges have affectionately referred to Mr. Drummond as “The Captain.” As a proud Veteran owned law firm, they have decided to support the title and honor those who have served and earned their own respective rank in the military, law enforcement, fire, first responder or other service-based job or occupation. As such, in June 2023 they rolled out their Federally trademarked new marketing campaign focused on “Call the Captain®.” The law firm can be contact at phone number 725-CAPTAIN (227-8246).
Drummond Law Firm: While there are many law firms for those injured in Nevada, the team at the Drummond Law Firm stands ready to answer the call and continue to serve Nevadans and the community. More information about the law firm, Call the Captain ® and the Reduced Fee Guarantee ® can be found at www.DrummondFirm.com, 725Captain.com or by calling 725-CAPTAIN (227-8246). The Drummond Law Firm is located at: 3325 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102.
