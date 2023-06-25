Families to Assemble in Denver and Online for National Patient Education Conference for Eosinophil-Associated Diseases, June 30-July 1, 2023
EOS Connection 2023 is an opportunity for patients, caregivers, community advocates, healthcare providers, and researchers to connect, network, and share insights
Atlanta, GA, June 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) will host its 21st annual Patient Education Conference with sessions on eosinophil-associated diseases taking place on June 30-July 1. EOS Connection will be held at the Hyatt Regency Aurora – Denver Conference Center, with sessions and networking available to both in-person and online audiences.
Eosinophil-associated diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions characterized by elevated levels of eosinophils (a type of white blood cell) in one or more specific areas of the body. The elevated number of eosinophils cause inflammation and damage to tissues and organs. These conditions require lifelong medical care and symptoms can be debilitating.
All who wish to learn more about these conditions are invited to join online or onsite in Denver. Attendees may watch sessions and participate in Q&A, explore new research in an e-Poster Hall, access resources in the Exhibit Hall, and network with community members. There will be pre-conference activities in Denver on June 29 and family-friendly social opportunities onsite throughout the event.
Expert speakers will present on topics such as diagnostics, treatments, and research advancements for various subsets of eosinophil-associated diseases. The program will also feature practical strategy sessions designed to help patients and families better manage dietary restrictions, explore the role of food and environmental triggers, and practice healthy coping strategies.
“APFED is honored to collaborate with Children’s Hospital Colorado and the Consortium of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Researchers for this year’s patient conference,” said APFED Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. “We are also grateful to the presenters who are lending their time and expertise and to the partners and volunteers who make it possible to deliver an agenda that addresses topics of interest and importance to our patient community.”
“I am honored to partner with APFED to be part of a conference that focuses on why we do what we do—serve patients and families,” shared Nathalie Nguyen, MD, Clinical Director of the Gastrointestinal Eosinophilic Diseases Program at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “This conference is a unique opportunity for patients and families to come together year after year to support education, learn the latest information, share challenges, and connect with others to improve the lives of people living with eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases.”
EOS Connection 2023 is made possible thanks to the generous support of APFED’s Education Partners, including Sanofi and Regeneron. Since 2007, Regeneron and Sanofi have collaborated to help people with conditions that are often difficult to diagnose and treat, using innovative technology platforms. Both companies are proud to serve as presenting sponsors and partner with APFED to welcome the community as it joins together for the conference.
Other Education Partners participating in the event include but are not limited to Abbott, AstraZeneca, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, and Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition.
To learn more and register for EOS Connection 2023, please visit: apfed.org/conference.
About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)
The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education and awareness, research, support, and advocacy. https://www.APFED.org
