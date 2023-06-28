Summer at Providence is Dynamic with Parade of Homes Wins, Realtor Workshops, and ABD’s Hampton Green
The Parade of Homes 2023 in Orlando delivered two more trophies to ABD Development Company for Providence Golf Club Community and the Courtyard model. Activity in Providence is ongoing with popular free marketing workshops for local real estate professionals plus the much anticipated opening of the Hampton Green neighborhood on the back nine of the golf course.
Orlando, FL, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company, Central Florida community developer and luxury home builder, added a few more Parade of Homes trophies to its shelves in 2023. Its Providence Golf Club Community in Polk County, just southwest of Orlando, continues its unprecedented growth and popularity. Realtor marketing workshops and the much heralded opening of a new neighborhood have increased interest exponentially.
“Thank you to Greater Orlando Builders Association and the judges of the Parade of Homes Orlando for the recent honors,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “We won First Place in the Custom Homes $900-$1.5M category for the Courtyard and the Merit Award for Community Development for Providence Golf Club Community. This followed another Grand Award for our Custom Courtyard at Toscana Palm Coast in the Flagler Parade of Homes.”
Hampton Green, the new ABD neighborhood of contemporary home models, has opened for sales. An expanded selection of floor plans will begin building here on the 12th, 11th, 12th, and 18th holes at the highest price points in Providence. The two first available builds are a 3 BR Courtyard with pool right on the 11th hole and a Courtyard 50 with pool on an end lot overlooking the 11th green. These models are also on offer at a significantly lower price in Hampton Landing at Providence, which is on the verge of selling out.
In appreciation and support for local real estate professionals, ABD has begun a series of free Lunch & Learn marketing workshops at the Providence Courtyard model in Heritage Green. The well attended events are co-hosted with Mortgage Studio Inc. and led by Leverage 365. Subjects covered so far have included "Canva for Realtors" and "How to Be Fearless on Video." The next workshop will be held in August and Realtors are welcome to get in touch if they would like to attend or get on the invite list for future events.
