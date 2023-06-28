Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – 2023 Forward
Jersey City, NJ, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roosevelt Strategic Council (RSC) d/b/a Defense Strategies Institute (DSI), leading organizers of conferences & summits in the defense, national security, and energy sectors, are pleased to announce an updated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in all aspects of their operations.
At RSC and DSI, they understand the importance of fostering dialogue that extends beyond their events. They recognize that their customers, partners, and attendees come from diverse backgrounds and experiences, and believe that incorporating a wide range of perspectives is essential to driving innovation and achieving meaningful outcomes.
They are dedicated to ensuring their programs represent the voices of not only established leaders within their respective industries but also those who have historically been underserved, overlooked, and marginalized. They celebrate the diversity of life experiences, which leads to stronger partnerships and better outcomes for all sectors. To fulfill this commitment, RSC and DSI will continue to organize conferences that embrace the viewpoints of both traditional voices and emerging leaders from historically sidelined groups.
When organizations choose to partner with, attend, or sponsor a Roosevelt Strategic Council or Defense Strategies Institute program, they can have confidence that they are engaging in a forum that prioritizes respect, open collaboration, and effective communication. RSC and DSI strive to create an environment where all individuals feel valued, heard, and included.
Internally, RSC and DSI foster a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace, and take pride in being an equal opportunity employer. They believe that a diverse workforce enhances creativity, innovation, and problem-solving capabilities, leading to a stronger and more successful organization.
As they embark on this renewed commitment to DEI, Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute look forward to continuing to serve as catalysts for meaningful conversations and collaborations that shape the future of the defense, national security, and energy industries.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Erica Noreika
Director of Communications
enoreika@dsigroup.org
(914) 299-9253
