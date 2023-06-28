6th Annual Directed Energy Symposium Convenes This September in National Harbor, MD
National Harbor, MD, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 6th Annual Directed Energy Symposium, occurring this September 13-14, in National Harbor, MD. The 2023 Symposium will serve as a forum to promote discussions on the most recent developments of Directed Energy (DE) systems and technologies in support of U.S. national security and civil application. Esteemed leaders within the U.S. Government, military services, DoD, academia, and research labs will convene to share latest projects, foster open communication within the community and support the next generation of Directed Energy technologies operating in the 21st century.
This year’s Symposium will examine efforts of the Army, Navy and Air Force to champion and shape their respective investments in critical enabling technologies for DE Weapons and explore the gap between these technological goals in conjunction with the practical realities. This Symposium will also encourage an open discussion on establishing the collection, tracking, and incorporation of DE prototype user feedback during development and testing, to ensure DE weapons are not misaligned with operational needs.
2023 Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Michael Holthe, SES - Acting Principal Deputy, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Critical Technologies, OUSD (R&E), U.S. Department of Defense
- Dr. Frank Peterkin, ST - Principal Director, Directed Energy, OUSD (R&E), U.S. Department of Defense
- Laura DeSimone, SES - Executive Director, Missile Defense Agency, U.S Department of Defense
- COL Steven Gutierrez, USA - Project Manager, DE M-SHORAD, Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office
- Amanda Clark - Acting Director, Directed Energy Directorate, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center
- Tom Karako, PhD - Senior Fellow, International Security Program; Director, Missile Defense Project, CSIS
- Thomas Karr, PhD - Former Principal Director, Directed Energy, OUSD (R&E)
This Symposium will bring together members of the directed energy community for two days of networking, educational presentations, panel discussions, and technology and service exhibits. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Directed Energy Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at directedenergy.dsigroup.org. To learn more or send questions, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
This year’s Symposium will examine efforts of the Army, Navy and Air Force to champion and shape their respective investments in critical enabling technologies for DE Weapons and explore the gap between these technological goals in conjunction with the practical realities. This Symposium will also encourage an open discussion on establishing the collection, tracking, and incorporation of DE prototype user feedback during development and testing, to ensure DE weapons are not misaligned with operational needs.
2023 Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Michael Holthe, SES - Acting Principal Deputy, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Critical Technologies, OUSD (R&E), U.S. Department of Defense
- Dr. Frank Peterkin, ST - Principal Director, Directed Energy, OUSD (R&E), U.S. Department of Defense
- Laura DeSimone, SES - Executive Director, Missile Defense Agency, U.S Department of Defense
- COL Steven Gutierrez, USA - Project Manager, DE M-SHORAD, Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office
- Amanda Clark - Acting Director, Directed Energy Directorate, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center
- Tom Karako, PhD - Senior Fellow, International Security Program; Director, Missile Defense Project, CSIS
- Thomas Karr, PhD - Former Principal Director, Directed Energy, OUSD (R&E)
This Symposium will bring together members of the directed energy community for two days of networking, educational presentations, panel discussions, and technology and service exhibits. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Directed Energy Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at directedenergy.dsigroup.org. To learn more or send questions, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Categories