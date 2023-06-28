DoD Energy & Power Summit to Convene Panel on Pursuing Innovative Energy Technologies and Storage Solutions
The DoD Energy & Power Summit will convene this July 12-13 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, July 13, Defense Strategies Institute will host a panel discussion at the 5th Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit in National Harbor, MD on “Pursuing Innovative Energy Technologies and Storage Solutions to Boost Energy Security.”
Ensuring access to secure, resilient, affordable, and sustainable energy at the point of need is imperative to gaining the strategic and technological advantage and mitigating operational risk in the future fight.
During this panel discussion, panelists will explore innovative research and technology efforts, such as projects in fuel cells, geothermal, EV and lithium-ion batteries, and synthetic fuels, that are aimed at delivering diverse energy sources and storage solutions to boost energy supply, resiliency, and security.
Participating in the panel will be Kim Spangler, PhD, Executive Director, SERDP and ESTCP, Alan Parks, Deputy Director of Operations, Deputy Chief of Staff Army G-9, Kunal Thaker, Senior Resilient Energy Systems Manager, Idaho National Laboratory, and Josh Wepman, Chief Technology Officer, Leidos Energy Infrastructure and Automation. This discussion will be moderated by Lee Robinson, Deputy Director, Energy Portfolio, DIU.
This summit will include a moderated Q&A session between the audience and panelists. Those interested in participating in the 5th DoD Energy & Power Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://power.dsigroup.org/.
2023 Sponsors & Exhibitors Include: Guidehouse (Diamond), Nextera Energy (Platinum & Reception Sponsor), Leidos and Guernsey (Platinum Sponsors), Quantum Energy (Luncheon Sponsor), Forge Nano, Lyten and Amentum (Gold Sponsors).
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
