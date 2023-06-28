Announcing 2nd Annual AI for Defense Summit
Defense Strategies Institutes 2nd Annual AI for Defense Summit will convene this September 6-7 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd Annual AI for Defense Summit, occurring this September 6-7 in National Harbor, MD. The 2023 Summit will bring together key leaders from across the DoD, IC, federal government, academia, and industry for a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning in enhancing defense and security.
Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in U.S. defense and national security, and the Department of Defense is allocating billions of dollars to advance transformational AI capabilities. This summit will provide a ‘town-hall’ style forum to explore AI’s applications for autonomous weapon systems, predictive analytics, cybersecurity, logistics and supply chain management, simulation and training, intelligent chatbots and natural language processing in support of national security initiatives.
The 2023 AI for Defense Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Bill Streilein, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, CDAO
- Jane Pinelis, PhD, Chief AI Engineer, JHU APL
- Kathleen Fisher, PhD, Director, Information Innovation Office, DARPA
- Elham Tabassi, Chief of Staff, Information Technology Laboratory, NIST
- LtCol John Long, USMC, PhD, USMC AI/ML Lead, Office of Naval Research
- Nicolas Chaillan, Founder, Ask Sage, LLC
- Ashish Jaiman, Product Leader - Bing, Microsoft
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Accelerating Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Implementation Across the Department of Defense
- Synchronizing and Augmenting the DoD’s Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Digital Solutions Goals, Strategies, and Innovation
- AI’s Potential to Deliver the Intelligence and Decision Advantage
- Strengthening Partnerships to Amplify and Coordinate AI Research and Policy
- Driving AI/ML and Autonomy Research Across the DoD Enterprise
- Accelerating Defense Innovation with AI-Centric Policies, Plans, and Capabilities
- Developing and Delivering an AI-Enabled Army for the Future Fight
- And much more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Quinn Curtis, qcurtis@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Current sponsors and exhibitors include: Sterling, Nvidia, Booz Allen, LatentAI, Government Acquisitions, PercipientAI and AI Squared.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the AI for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://ai.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
