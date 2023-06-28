Driving the Integration of Zero Trust Across DoD and Federal Government
National Harbor, MD, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In just three weeks, the Zero Trust Government Symposium will bring together leaders from across the government and DoD to highlight the current status of Zero Trust across the Federal Government and the DoD in an effort to bring into focus widespread implementation efforts.
The US is at a pivotal point in how the Government and DoD are approaching network security and privileged access. Federal agencies are well underway in launching their own Zero Trust roadmaps and frameworks, with the DoD closely following with strategies to be implemented across the forces. The 2023 Symposium will bring together leaders from across the government and DoD to discuss how Zero Trust is not a product or a service, but a strategy. Instead of relying on a perimeter-based approach, every user, device, and app must be verified for every point of access.
2023 speakers and discussion topics at the 2023 symposium include:
DoD Zero Trust Roadmap: Securing the Defense Information Network by FY2027
-Randy Resnick, SES, Director, Zero Trust Portfolio Management
Fireside Chat: Promoting Efficient Technology Practices Across DoS Global Operations
-Donna Bennett, E-CISO, U.S. Department of State
-John Zangardi, Ph.D, CEO, Redhorse, Former Chief Information Officer, DHS, Former Acting Chief Information Officer, DoD
CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model: Assisting Agencies in the Development of Strategies and Implementation Plans
-Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Scaling Zero Trust Strategy Across the Navy: Spearheading Efforts Through Identification, Col-laboration and R&D
-Chris Cleary, SES, CISO, Principal Cyber Advisor U.S. Department of the Navy
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
