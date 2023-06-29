EMKA Sealing Profiles for Industrial Cabinets and Enclosures
Coventry, United Kingdom, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EMKA are pleased to announce that their expanding range of extruded gaskets for enclosures and other purposes are now available for sealing of industrial cabinets and enclosures, also for use on commercial and specialist vehicles as well as street furniture. They include self-adhesive, self-grip (clip-on), channel fixing and window types (with expansion insert). The EMKA range includes EPDM, NBR, CR, PVC and silicone, as well as many with EMC compatible coating. Increasing requirements for compression locks and up to IP65 sealing drive the development of these sections.
The EMKA gasket program now includes many hundreds of sections with or without spring clip mounting spine for environmental sealing, equipment protection or personnel protection. Profiles in neoprene, EPDM, PVC, black nitrile and natural rubber cover traditional expanded closed cell (self-adhesive) foam, through blade and bubble or P type sections, to more complex multi-functional and custom designs.
These profiles include wiping designs, fillers and flocked weather strips and supported sections with internal or flange structural support. Specialist considerations regarding shore hardness, tensile strength, recoil elasticity, abrasion resistance and climatic/chemical resistance can also be advised upon and allowed for in custom production.
Standard products in the range feature edge protection or low friction designs while the tank band support sections fill a very specific role for trucks and similar vehicles where fuel/water/oil tanks are secured by banding straps. In addition to electrical/electronic enclosures and cabinets, many standard sections are available specifically for applications such as motor vehicles, railway carriages, and off-road trucks and machines such as agricultural equipment and fire trucks. Coaches and motor homes also feature with moulded sections to suit doors, windows and ventilation panels, as well as external storage compartments. In addition, where there is a requirement for a really different profile then the EMKA team explain that they are delighted to design, develop and produce to suit specific needs.
