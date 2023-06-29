The Stiver First International Team Makes RealTrends “The Thousand” List
Englewood, Florida, Real Estate Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Honored for Outstanding Performance.
Englewood, FL, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Stiver First International Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “The Thousand” list by RealTrends + Tom Ferry. Fewer than 1% of the 1.6 million Realtors in the United States make up “The Thousand.”
The Stiver First International Team placed #41 among medium teams by transaction sides, based on 2022 performance, which also qualified the team for the RealTrends “America’s Best” list.
Consisting of six Realtors and four administrative staff members, the Stiver First International Team remains #1 in total sales since 2016 for Englewood, Rotonda West, Cape Haze, Manasota Key, Gulf Cove, South Gulf Cove, and East Englewood.
“I’m extremely proud of our team for its consistent outstanding performance,” said team leader Carla Stiver. “Our customers can have peace of mind that they are backed by a fully accomplished real estate team.” Stiver First International is based in the Englewood, Florida, office at 2230 S. McCall Road and can be reached at (941) 548-4434 or team@stiverfirst.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Categories