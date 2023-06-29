Gizoom Marketing & Consulting Leads Trend Towards Fractional Agency Model

As the business world adapts to post-pandemic realities, Gizoom Marketing & Consulting leads the way with its innovative Fractional Agency model. Amid a trend towards flexible, part-time roles, their model provides expert strategic planning on a part-time basis, aligning with changing employment dynamics. Gizoom is also developing programs to maximize the benefits of fractional positions.