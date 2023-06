Gizoom Marketing & Consulting Leads Trend Towards Fractional Agency Model

Scottsdale, AZ, June 29, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Amid a turbulent business environment marked by layoffs and remote working, Gizoom Marketing & Consulting is charting a fresh path with its innovative Fractional Agency model. This model is part of a wider trend seeing companies pivot towards more flexible, cost-effective staffing solutions.The Fractional Agency model offers businesses access to part-time, expert-level strategy officers. It combines the benefits of an agency with the strategic expertise of a full-time executive team but on a part-time, more flexible basis. This shift mirrors a wider change in the employment landscape, as more companies and workers embrace the benefits of part-time and remote working."Gizoom is responding to the needs of businesses and the realities of the post-pandemic workplace," said Gizoom's CEO. "Our Fractional Agency model is a solution that benefits businesses and workers alike, reducing costs and providing a flexible approach to strategic planning."In addition to providing part-time strategy officers, Gizoom also develops programs for businesses looking to utilize fractional positions more effectively, further evidence of the growing importance of this trend.For more information about Gizoom Marketing & Consulting and their Fractional Agency services, please visit www.gizoom.com.About Gizoom Marketing & Consulting:Gizoom Marketing & Consulting is at the forefront of business solutions, spearheading the shift towards a Fractional Agency model. Their fractional services are tailored to enable scalable and sustainable business growth in a changing economic landscape.Press Contact:Paul ConantOwnerPaul@gizoom.com480-433-3336