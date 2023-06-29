Gizoom Marketing & Consulting Leads Trend Towards Fractional Agency Model
As the business world adapts to post-pandemic realities, Gizoom Marketing & Consulting leads the way with its innovative Fractional Agency model. Amid a trend towards flexible, part-time roles, their model provides expert strategic planning on a part-time basis, aligning with changing employment dynamics. Gizoom is also developing programs to maximize the benefits of fractional positions.
Scottsdale, AZ, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amid a turbulent business environment marked by layoffs and remote working, Gizoom Marketing & Consulting is charting a fresh path with its innovative Fractional Agency model. This model is part of a wider trend seeing companies pivot towards more flexible, cost-effective staffing solutions.
The Fractional Agency model offers businesses access to part-time, expert-level strategy officers. It combines the benefits of an agency with the strategic expertise of a full-time executive team but on a part-time, more flexible basis. This shift mirrors a wider change in the employment landscape, as more companies and workers embrace the benefits of part-time and remote working.
"Gizoom is responding to the needs of businesses and the realities of the post-pandemic workplace," said Gizoom's CEO. "Our Fractional Agency model is a solution that benefits businesses and workers alike, reducing costs and providing a flexible approach to strategic planning."
In addition to providing part-time strategy officers, Gizoom also develops programs for businesses looking to utilize fractional positions more effectively, further evidence of the growing importance of this trend.
For more information about Gizoom Marketing & Consulting and their Fractional Agency services, please visit www.gizoom.com.
About Gizoom Marketing & Consulting:
Gizoom Marketing & Consulting is at the forefront of business solutions, spearheading the shift towards a Fractional Agency model. Their fractional services are tailored to enable scalable and sustainable business growth in a changing economic landscape.
Press Contact:
Paul Conant
Owner
Paul@gizoom.com
480-433-3336
