12th annual Military Tactical Communications Summit Announced for 2023
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to present the 12th annual Military Tactical Communications Summit. This Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia for in-depth discussions centered on modernizing tactical communications and enhancing network capabilities to support the Joint Force. The Summit will be held September 20-21, 2023 at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rapid shifts to the global security environment are presenting substantial new challenges to the U.S. military as adversaries are quickly modernizing and highly adaptive. Consequently, the need for ready and resilient communication networks and data access from anywhere, at any time, is essential for the modern battlefield. Resiliency, adaptability, and survivability are essential features for modern tactical communication solutions to ensure operational and mission success for the future Warfighter. This Summit will provide a space for government officials and industry professionals to explore strategies to maintain operational superiority and flexibility by ensuring the rapid and secure delivery of critical tactical communications capabilities for the modern warfighter.
Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· - Enhancing secure, resilient tactical communications to facilitate DoD mission success
· - Designing the Network of 2030 for division as unit of action
· - Advancing C4/Cyber capabilities to enable a joint warfighting advantage across all warfighting domains
· - Cultivating rapid decision-making across the ACC through adaptive & flexible communication capabilities
· - Fielding command and control capabilities to support the MAGTF
· - Enabling Army warfighting readiness by delivering sustainable, global C5ISR technologies
· - Delivering the Network of 2030 and pivoting to support the Army of 2040
Early Confirmed Speakers Include:
· - Lisa Costa, SES, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, U.S. Space Force
· - Elizabeth M. Durham-Ruiz, SES, Director, C4 Systems, CIO, U.S. Strategic Command
· - Col. Ross A. Monta, USMC, Portfolio Manager, Command Element Systems, Marine Corps Systems Command
· - Col Justin K. Collins, USAF, Senior Material Leader, Enterprise IT & Cloud Capabilities Division, AFLCMC
· - Panel Moderator: MG Peter A. Gallagher, USA (Ret.), SVP Technology & Solutions, CACI, Former Director, Army Futures Command Network CFT
· - Charlotte Gerhart, Chief, Tactical SATCOM Acquisition Delta, Space Systems Command
· - Event Moderator: Dr. Raj Iyer, Head of Global Public Sector, ServiceNow; Former Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army
Please visit https://tacticalcommunications.dsigroup.org/ for more information. Active Military and Government employees receive complimentary registration. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available.
About Us: Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) was created to form a non-partisan, relevant, sustainable, and ethical organization operating primarily within the Department of Defense and Federal Government sectors. Our Founding Partners created DSI with the vision of using their expertise in political/military affairs, government relations and military operations to help advance mission critical success through necessary dialogue and debates amongst the respective offices and industry while at the same time helping to support those that deserve it most: our Nation’s Veteran & Injured Service Members.
Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· - Enhancing secure, resilient tactical communications to facilitate DoD mission success
· - Designing the Network of 2030 for division as unit of action
· - Advancing C4/Cyber capabilities to enable a joint warfighting advantage across all warfighting domains
· - Cultivating rapid decision-making across the ACC through adaptive & flexible communication capabilities
· - Fielding command and control capabilities to support the MAGTF
· - Enabling Army warfighting readiness by delivering sustainable, global C5ISR technologies
· - Delivering the Network of 2030 and pivoting to support the Army of 2040
Early Confirmed Speakers Include:
· - Lisa Costa, SES, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, U.S. Space Force
· - Elizabeth M. Durham-Ruiz, SES, Director, C4 Systems, CIO, U.S. Strategic Command
· - Col. Ross A. Monta, USMC, Portfolio Manager, Command Element Systems, Marine Corps Systems Command
· - Col Justin K. Collins, USAF, Senior Material Leader, Enterprise IT & Cloud Capabilities Division, AFLCMC
· - Panel Moderator: MG Peter A. Gallagher, USA (Ret.), SVP Technology & Solutions, CACI, Former Director, Army Futures Command Network CFT
· - Charlotte Gerhart, Chief, Tactical SATCOM Acquisition Delta, Space Systems Command
· - Event Moderator: Dr. Raj Iyer, Head of Global Public Sector, ServiceNow; Former Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army
Please visit https://tacticalcommunications.dsigroup.org/ for more information. Active Military and Government employees receive complimentary registration. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available.
About Us: Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) was created to form a non-partisan, relevant, sustainable, and ethical organization operating primarily within the Department of Defense and Federal Government sectors. Our Founding Partners created DSI with the vision of using their expertise in political/military affairs, government relations and military operations to help advance mission critical success through necessary dialogue and debates amongst the respective offices and industry while at the same time helping to support those that deserve it most: our Nation’s Veteran & Injured Service Members.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Sofia Hayden
201-824-0077
https://tacticalcommunications.dsigroup.org/
Sofia Hayden
201-824-0077
https://tacticalcommunications.dsigroup.org/
Categories