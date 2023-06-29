12th annual Military Tactical Communications Summit Announced for 2023

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to present the 12th annual Military Tactical Communications Summit. This Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia for in-depth discussions centered on modernizing tactical communications and enhancing network capabilities to support the Joint Force. The Summit will be held September 20-21, 2023 at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.